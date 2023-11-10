Wade Institute of Technology, a Silicon Valley-based pilot program for college students of African descent pursuing careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics fields, announced its open enrollment application period for a tuition-free master’s in engineering management.

The program integrates engineering courses with human-centered classes in leadership and management concepts. The goal is to prepare graduates for broad-based management and leadership roles in technology.

One of the hallmarks of the program is its ability to meet incoming students where they are. The coursework is adaptable to accommodate students who have STEM undergraduate degrees as well as those with bachelor’s degrees in liberal arts disciplines.

“The low representation of African Americans and students of African descent in the STEM ecosystem is appalling,” WIT Executive Director Booker T. Wade Jr. said. “With free tuition and our innovative, project-based approach we intend to prepare our students to not only meet the current demand for multidisciplinary professionals in the field of engineering, but to do so without the crippling debt that sidetracks so many Black graduates from pursuing their dreams.”

The program will include elements from aeronautics and astronautics; material sciences; leadership principles; project management; and biomedical, computer, electrical, mechanical, systems, civil and environmental engineering. Student project opportunities include aviation training and earning a private pilot’s license, monitoring and testing watersheds, and exploring internships with NASA.

In addition to free tuition, free housing will be available for the first 10 students who enroll. Space is limited and interested students are encouraged to apply as soon as possible. Details about the program and the application process can be found at https://wit.university/masters-in-engineering-management.