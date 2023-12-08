(Black PR Wire) – Breast cancer is one of three cancers most frequently diagnosed in Black women and Black women are 41% more likely to die from breast cancer than White women, despite lower incidence of the disease, according to the American Cancer Society’s Cancer Facts and Figures for African American/Black People 2022-2024.

Focused on expanding breast cancer prevention and early detection awareness, education and support for Black women, the American Cancer Society, Fashion Fair Cosmetics and Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc., National Coalition of 100 Black Women Inc., National Council of Negro Women Inc., Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Inc., The Black Women’s Agenda Inc., The Links Incorporated and Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. are partnering on a new multi-year breast cancer awareness initiative, Shades of Strength.

Each organization will engage members in reducing the cancer burden for everyone, promoting breast cancer screening, leveraging the power of social and digital engagement, and collaborating to support existing breast cancer outreach and engagement activities. Multi-media platforms UrbanMD TV and Urban Beauty TV will also be part of the effort to amplify initiative messaging and community outreach.

“As a breast cancer survivor, I understand the importance of early detection, quality care, and the power of community support. Fashion Fair is proud to stand with the American Cancer Society and our esteemed civic and social organizations in this vital initiative. Together, we are dedicated to creating a future where health equity is a reality for all,” said Desiree Rogers, co-owner and CEO of Fashion Fair.

Founded in 1973 by Eunice Johnson, Fashion Fair was the first international cosmetics brand for deeper skin tones sold globally in stores. The brand’s inclusion in the initiative expands its reach, connecting beauty and the importance of health through mammograms and other cancer prevention efforts. The company will donate 10% of every online lipstick purchase associated with the partnership until Dec. 31.

A live virtual event with the American Cancer Society’s senior vice president and chief diversity officer Tawana Thomas-Johnson, Rogers and organization leaders officially launched the initiative online Tuesday.

“The burden of breast cancer on Black women is not only disproportionately high but also unacceptable. Our heartfelt thanks go to each of our initiative partners. We’re thrilled to be in partnership with organizations whose commitment and collaboration are key to our efforts to end cancer as we know it, for everyone. Together, we stand united in action and purpose to ensure that Black women have the support and resources to prevent, find, treat and survive cancer,” Thomas-Johnson said.

The collaboration is part of the American Cancer Society’s commitment to lead positive health impacts and close health equity gaps to address the disproportionate burden of cancer in the Black community. To learn more, visit Cancer.org or call our 24/7 helpline at 1-800-227-2345.