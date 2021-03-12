Mayor Johnson calls on businesses to fill out new city survey on mask policies

Special to The Dallas Examiner

Mayor Eric Johnson is asking businesses in the city to fill out a brief online form to publicly state whether they are requiring face coverings on their property.

The survey responses will populate a map and searchable database that will be available to the public. Johnson asked the City of Dallas Office of Data Analytics and Business Intelligence to create the form and database last week after Gov. Greg Abbott announced he would lift statewide COVID-19 restrictions and the mask mandate.

The governor’s order went into effect Wednesday. He has forbidden local jurisdictions from requiring masks at private businesses, but businesses are still allowed to make their own rules on their properties.

Johnson hopes the database will help residents know businesses’ masking policies before they go out. The mayor has strongly encouraged people to continue to take precautions while out in public and has called on businesses to require both customers and employees to wear face coverings.

“It is critical that we make informed decisions and stay on guard as we strive to reach herd immunity,” Johnson said. “This database will benefit businesses and provide a centralized resource for the people of Dallas as we continue our fight against this deadly virus.

“We will beat the COVID-19 pandemic and return to normalcy. But until then, we need people to mask up and continue practicing social distancing as we vaccinate as many people as possible, as quickly as possible.”

Businesses can fill out the form at this link. The people of Dallas can view the map and database here.