Mayor’s Disaster Relief Fund awardss second tranche of grants totaling $540K

The Mayor’s Disaster Relief Fund will award $540,000 in grants to 27 local nonprofits that are helping people recover from the February winter storms and power outages, Mayor Eric Johnson announced Tuesday.

Each of the 27 organizations will receive $20,000. The second tranche of grants follows a first tranche of $500,000 that went to 25 organizations. Those grants were announced Feb. 25.

“Our city’s greatest strength is its people. Those who gave to this fund and those who are receiving grants are proof of that. Together, there is nothing we cannot accomplish,” Johnson said.

The fund, sponsored by The Dallas Foundation, was initially created to help the City shelter Hurricane Katrina refugees in 2005. It also previously distributed $275,000 to organizations that were helping residents navigate the hardships of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The money can only be used in the event of a federally declared disaster in Dallas. The state of Texas received an initial federal disaster declaration for the winter storm from President Joe Biden on Feb. 14.

“Dallas has no shortage of organizations that are doing great work in our community,” Phillips said. “The winter storms had a significant impact on the people of Dallas, and now, thanks to the incredible generosity of our donors, 52 organizations are better equipped to continue to help those in need.”

The grants were unanimously approved by the fund’s advisory committee. Former U.S. Ambassador and current Hunt Consolidated Senior Vice President Jeanne Phillips chairs the committee. The other members of the committee are The Dallas Foundation President and CEO Matthew Randazzo, UT Southwestern Vice President for Community and Corporate Relations Ruben Esquivel, The Beck Group’s Executive Chairman Peter Beck, Dallas City Manager T.C. Broadnax, and Mayor’s Chief of Staff Mary Elbanna.

Grants from the fund for winter storm recovery were made possible by large donations from organizations such as the Dallas Mavericks, Kroger, the Siebert Williams Shank Foundation, Myers Financial Corp., the Boston Celtics Shamrock Foundation, the Zierk Family Foundation, the Addy Foundation, the Greater Dallas Taiwanese Chamber of Commerce and others.

“We’re incredibly grateful to each of the individuals and organizations who have generously given to the Mayor’s Disaster Relief Fund,” Randazzo said. “As a result, thousands of our community’s most vulnerable individuals and families will receive the support and services they need to recover from the winter storm.”

