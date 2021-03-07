State Fair of Texas seeks unique small businesses

Special to The Dallas Examiner

The State Fair of Texas recently announced that applications were being accepted for the 2021 food and beverage concessionaire application and the 2021 commercial exhibits. Fair officials are looking for “super creative product and a seasoned history of serving folks by the masses.”

The annual fair is made up of a vast collection of small businesses – nearly 80 concessionaires and more than 200 exhibitors come together to promote their business in the spirit of the fair. It takes pride in offering something for everyone and they are always looking to diversify and expand by adding new businesses to the annual lineup.

The fair is known worldwide for its tasty and innovative food concoctions.

“If you can eat it, we can fry it – and we probably already have,” a fair representative expressed. “In addition to being deep-fried culinary geniuses, our concessionaires also make gourmet, regional, national and even international dishes with a Texas twist. We are looking for top-notch vendors who can bring new and unique foods to the state fair.”

Applicants must have large event experience. Fair vendors have been known to serve more than 2.5 million people in the 24-day period. Qualified small businesses are encouraged to apply for consideration at https://www.bigtex.com/2021concessionaire through March 31.

Once a business is selected as a concessionaire, they receive support from the food and beverage department at the fair, long-time veteran concessionaires and those with just a few fairs under their belt alike are there to support brand-new businesses with advice, feedback and friendship throughout the journey. After a vendor has successfully completed their first fair, they are invited back for the next one, and they are also eligible for the highly coveted Big Tex Choice Awards food competition. While new vendors are not eligible for the award in their inaugural year as a concessionaire, they are eligible to be featured in all the fair’s “new foods” communications.

“Whether you’re a Texan, born and bred, or a Texan at heart, we welcome your application to become a food and beverage vendor or commercial exhibitor at the State Fair of Texas,” the representative explained. “It’s small businesses like yours that allow us to be one of the greatest events and attractions in the country – and after a year that devastated small businesses together with the event industry, it is our hope that we can lean on each other in 2021 to return in true Texas fashion, bigger and better than ever before.