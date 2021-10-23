TWC strengthens child care industry in Texas through free business coaching

Special to The Dallas Examiner

AUSTIN – The Texas Workforce Commission is launching a new statewide initiative to assist child care providers throughout Texas. This initiative will offer business coaching resources and bring stability to a crucial industry of the Texas workforce. The program will help providers, many of whom struggled during the pandemic with low attendance numbers, strengthen their business practices to foster future success. Lack of access to affordable, quality child care is frequently cited as a key roadblock to employment for many Texans.

“Child care providers allow Texans the opportunity to pursue meaningful employment, training or educational opportunities that lead families to self-sufficiency,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “This new coaching program helps us maintain a robust child care industry, by equipping child care providers with best practices in business management so their businesses can succeed and grow.”

Through this program, business coaches will support and share resources with child care providers, teaching them how to mitigate risks, reduce costs, manage personnel and taxes, operate their business efficiently, and take advantage of grant and loan opportunities that are available.

“Access to quality child care is a key factor in workers taking employment, and not having that safety net can hold great workers back from our economy,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Julian Alvarez. “TWC prioritizes quality child care because in doing so, we prioritize the workers that our economy needs to thrive.”

The program is open to all child care providers in Texas, including home-based programs. Child care business coaching is free of charge and is funded by the Child Care Development Block Grant funds from the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021.

“Child care providers not only offer an irreplaceable service to our community, they’re also employers, providing jobs and opportunities themselves,” said Commissioner Representing Employers Aaron Demerson. “While many have bounced back from the pandemic, we want to ensure that all providers have opportunities not only to recover, but to thrive, grow and continue to support our Texas economy.”

For child care provider resources, and to sign up for the program, email texas@ecebizcoach.com or visit https://www.childcare.texas.gov.