Special to The Dallas Examiner

It’s that special time of year again where golf meets giving. The Parrish Charitable Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to health, youth and community development, is hosting its Annual Celebrity Golf Tournament. Guests will also be treated to a luncheon, live entertainment and awards presentations Sept 1. at the Golf Club of Dallas, 2200 Red Bird Lane.

“Investing in the future through education, work development and the arts is paramount for me. I feel blessed that our foundation fills in much needed gaps for various community programs locally and nationally,” said Roland Parrish, founder and CEO of the foundation.

This year’s celebrity tournament will host 150 golfers and award $50 thousand to Dallas ISD underserved band programs. This marks the third year the foundation has made the contribution totaling $150 thousand in support of Dallas student musicians.

Annually the foundation raises funds for its expanding mission. Organizers said in 2022 they awarded more than $220 thousand dollars for education and empowerment of students, including underwriting the Texas Rangers 10-week internship program named for the late country music legend, Charley Pride.

Rounding out the celebrity guest list this year include Dallas Cowboy’s Legends and Super Bowl Champions Everson Walls and Ed “Too Tall” Jones as well as NFL All Pros Ray Mickens and Ray Crockett.

Programming begins at 9 a.m. with city of Dallas Councilwoman Carlyn King Arnold giving opening remarks. Complimentary water, Gatorade and beer will be in coolers on the patio. Fish Fry House available between hole 4 an 7 and hole 13 and 16. A barbecue luncheon and awards program will immediately follow the tournament.