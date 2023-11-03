Picture Wilmer 2040 Open House will showcase the city’s future growth and development

Photo courtesy of picturewilmer.com.

WILMER – In the summer of 2022 Wilmer initiated a long-range planning effort called the Picture Wilmer 2040/Comprehensive Plan Update to update the Wilmer community of ongoing future growth and development in the city. The overall purpose is to ensure future plans continue to align with the community vision for the city.

Wilmer will host a public open house on Nov. 6 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Wilmer Community Center, 101 Davidson Plaza in Wilmer. City leaders and staff will be in attendance and encourage all residents and future residents and businesses to attend.

The plan update meeting will offer a look at Wilmer’s Comprehensive Plan Draft while allowing residents to provide their constructive ideas and feedback.

The plan affords those in attendance a look at the city’s exciting future as outlined and will also showcase the vision for the future Town Center and Belt Line Road Corridor.

The plan consists of three phrases; the Vision Plan, which focuses on the long-range vision of the city and its direction; the Comprehensive Plan that provides information outlining the necessary goals to meet future growth with measurable actions; and the Town Center and Belt Line Corridor Study, which details the future vision for this important development in the region.

For more detailed information visit https://www.picturewilmer.com.

Thanks to CHIPS Act Allred helped pass, SMU chosen as one of 31 tech hubs across America

Washington, D.C. – Congressman Colin Allred (TX-32), today celebrated the designation of the Texoma Semiconductor Tech Hub led by Southern Methodist University in Dallas. This announcement comes as part of the Tech Hubs program established by the CHIPS Act, which Allred helped pass, to invest directly in regions with great potential to become globally competitive innovation centers.

“North Texas has always been at the forefront of semiconductor chip manufacturing and innovation and this Tech Hub will supercharge all the great work folks across our region are already doing,” said Allred. “I was proud to support the CHIPS Act to invest in American manufacturing, create jobs and ensure we remain competitive with countries like China. I’m excited that this Tech Hub is coming right here to Dallas and I will always look for opportunities to invest in Texas workers to grow our economy.”

The Texoma Semiconductor Tech Hub, led by Southern Methodist University, will help grow the semiconductor manufacturing workforce and will enhance regional collaboration across 29 counties from North Central Texas to Southern Oklahoma to best utilize the existing and planned semiconductor manufacturing infrastructure of the region.

Leveraging its central location and robust transportation network, this Tech Hub will consolidate the semiconductor manufacturing supply chain from bare wafers to products. By deploying a geographically-distributed “fablet” model – building targeted, accessible labs for electronic design, semiconductor manufacturing, packaging, and testing— the Texoma Semiconductor Tech Hub will create a consolidated semiconductor manufacturing supply chain that is resilient.

The Texoma Hub also received a Strategy Development Grant. Each Tech Hub will have the opportunity to compete for up to $75 million to accelerate and grow their efforts.