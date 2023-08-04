The Office of Community Care is hosting two back-to-school events to help families prepare for the upcoming school year.

“It is critically important for the youth in our community to be prepared for the school year with the supplies and materials they need,” said Jessica Galleshaw, director of Office of Community Care. “The City of Dallas Office of Community Care and all the participating community partners are committed to setting our neighbor youth up for success.”

The Back-to-School Fair at the West Dallas Multipurpose Center, located at 2828 Fish Trap Road, will take place on Aug. 5 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Items on the student’s school supplies list, like clear backpacks, earbuds, USBs and scientific calculators will be available free of charge. Community partners will be on site with information about upcoming fall programs and services.

The fair is open to everyone in the community, and registration for the fair is not required. Priority will be given to students in the 75212, 75211 and 75208 ZIP codes. Additionally, West Dallas families with students in these ZIP codes can register for a laptop. Limited to the first 300 qualifying residents, only one laptop is available for each household. Eligible families can register for laptops at https://airtable.com/shrDHC8INXRClxWhN. Laptops will be distributed during the fair.

A Back-to-School Festival will also be held at The Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, located at 2922 MLK Jr. Blvd., Aug. 12 at 9 a.m. Supplies will be given out on a first come, first served basis, and children must be in attendance to receive items.

Items include backpacks, notebooks, binders, rulers, pencils, pens and much more. Registration is not required.

The center is still collecting donations of new school supplies, which will be stuffed into 1000 backpacks for distribution.

The deadline to donate is Aug. 4. Items can be delivered to the center, Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. or Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information, contact us at 214-670-8418.

Suggested items for donation: Clear or mesh backpacks Notebook paper Construction/Manila Paper Binders Dividers 2 pocket folders with prongs Spiral notebooks Index cards Pencils Pens Colored pencils Colored markers Dry erase markers Rulers Scissors Pencil bag or box Erasers Glue/Glue sticks Kleenex Headphones Informational resources Giveaways with your logo Cleaning supplies (Soap, Wipes, Detergent, Disinfectant, paper towels, etc.) Socks Underwear

For more information, visit https://dallasmlkcenter.com/back-to-school.

Other back-to-school events

Black to School Classic will be held Aug. 5 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hiawatha Williams Recreation Center, located at 2976 Cummings St. The event will feature a basketball tournament, music and food. Give away items will include backpacks, school supplies, a health and wellness fair and more. For more information, call 214-670-6876.

Back to School Bash! will be held Aug. 13 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Word of Peace International Ministry Inc., located at 2000 N. State Highway, 360 Ste. 2044 in Grand Prairie. Give aways and services will include backpacks and other school supplies, haircuts and hairstyles, hygiene products and undergarments, school physicals and immunizations. For more information, call 817-608-9090 or visit https://www.worldofpeaceintl.org.

Back to School Backpack and School Supply Giveaway will be held Aug. 12 from 12 – 2 p.m. at HustleBlendz located at 1201 Evans Ave., Ste. 101 in Fort Worth. Give aways will include a free backpack filled with school supplies. For more information, visit https://www.theworkplaceessentials.com.

Back To School Giveaway will be held Aug. 12 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Inspired To Live Church located at 2455 Ascension Blvd. in Arlington. Give aways and services will include free backpacks, school supplies, haircuts and discounted sports physicals for all school-aged students. For more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/itlback2school23.

The second annual Back to School Bash will be held Aug. 8 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Mid Cities Barber College, located at 2345 Southwest Third Street Ste. 101 in Grand Prairie. Give aways and services will include school supplies and free hair cuts. For more information, visit https://www.eventbrite.com.