Cedar Hill ISD Announces New Leadership Hires

Special to The Dallas Examiner

CEDAR HILL – The Cedar Hill Independent School District Board of Trustees voted on Monday night to approve three new positions in the district – assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction, executive director of student services and director of assessment and accountability.

“Cedar Hill ISD is excited to announce the hiring of these outstanding individuals,” Cedar Hill ISD Superintendent Dr. Gerald Hudson said. “Two educators will be joining our district, with remarkable reputations. A third has a proven track record here in Cedar Hill ISD, and we are eager for him to begin his new role with the district.”

Shameka Millner-Williams is the assistant superintendent of academics and assessment.

She recently served as the interim superintendent of Lancaster ISD. She also has experience as a campus principal. She previously served as the Chief Academic Officer and Deputy Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction for Lancaster ISD. She is expected to complete her doctorate in educational leadership.

Dr. Norbert Whitaker also has experience at Best Southwest districts, mostly recently Duncanville ISD where he was director of student services. He oversaw that district’s attendance, enrollment, transfers and discipline. He has experience as a middle school principal and assistant principal in Fort Worth ISD and as a teacher in Lancaster ISD.

Koenig is a familiar face to Longhorn Nation. He most recently served as the chancellor of the Pre-K Collegiate Pathway and played a key role in opening of the Dr. Peggy M. Wilson STEM Center at Collegiate Academy and High School. In his new role, Koenig will utilize his practical knowledge and professional developer skills to work with district and campus leadership to increase scholar achievement, district-wide.