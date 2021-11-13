Dallas Black College Expo connects high school students with recruiters, colleges and universities

By SELENA SEABROOKS

The Dallas Examiner

The fourth annual Dallas Black College Expo, hosted by the National College Resources Foundation, was designed to support and connect local high school students to recruiters and colleges at over 40 colleges and universities on Oct. 23. Held at Paul Quinn College, it highlighted Historically Black Colleges and Universities, including Texas Southern, Dillard, Prairie View A&M and Fisk Universities.

NCRF organized the expo to increase the “college-going rate” of Dallas area teens, with a specific focus on 8th to 12th grade students. Students were given a chance to be interviewed and accepted into colleges on the spot, get their college application fees waived and receive scholarships. According to the expo’s Instagram page, $11,250 in scholarships were handed out. This included winners Kailyn Allen and Ariah Kragness who each walked away with a $1000 scholarship.

“Our expos have helped increase college enrollment as high as 43% at some colleges. We are on a mission to change the world with positive future leaders,” said Dr. Theresa Price, founder of NCRF.

Approximately 1000 parents and students attended the expo. The event provided students the opportunity to attend various informative workshops. The workshops focused on topics such as obtaining funding for college, preparing for college and in-demand careers.

Recruiters conducted on-site interviews that gave students over the age of 18, opportunities at various jobs and careers. Some of the organizations that were present included American Airlines, Wells Fargo, Dallas Mavericks, Toyota, Honda, Comerica Bank, Nickelodeon and the U.S. Army.

The expo was followed by an after show that featured a dance off for cash, hosted by 97.9 the Beat. Other performances included gospel artist Jessica Reedy, rap artist DeeVine and celebrity DJ Don Perryon.