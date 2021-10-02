Dallas Education Foundation announces inaugural Heart of Teaching campaign

Special to The Dallas Examiner

The Heart of Teaching, a tribute to the 10,000+ teachers in Dallas ISD and an opportunity to recognize the talents of Dallas ISD art educators – a majority of whom are working artists – began Sept. 25. Every day, art teachers share their gifts with our students and encourage, lift and enable them to do more than they thought possible, according to Dallas ISD representatives. The art exhibition of nearly 60 Dallas ISD teacher/artists opened for viewing at the Music Hall at Fair Park. Available during and after the State Fair of Texas, the exhibit will close to Oct. 23. Admission is complimentary with a valid general ticket entry to the fair.

The Honorable Michael S. Rawlings and Micki Rawlings are the honorary chairs of the Dallas Education Foundation’s inaugural Heart of Teaching campaign. The foundation is the direct, nonprofit philanthropic partner of Dallas ISD, with a mission of inspiring community investment to accelerate student success.

“We are thrilled to be included in the Heart of Teaching collaboration with the Dallas Education Foundation and Dallas ISD,” said Ken Novice, president of Dallas Summer Musicals. “It’s an honor to host the first ever teacher visual arts showcase at the Music Hall at Fair Park during the State Fair of Texas, and we are so excited to share this impressive exhibition with the public.”

All artwork will be available for purchase through a silent auction with bidding starting Oct. 1, and closing at an evening event celebration on Oct. 25. All proceeds support the Dallas Education Foundation as they work to fund equity-minded programming districtwide.

“Our educators have a heart for teaching, and we are incredibly appreciative to have the opportunity to elevate our Dallas ISD art teachers with this exhibit. The foundation’s positive impact is deep, and the exhibition along with the evening reception, is the perfect launch to the foundation’s annual campaign,” said Mita Havlick, executive director of the Dallas Education Foundation.

Dallas ISD was recently named a 2021 District of Distinction by the Texas Art Education Association – one of only 40 out of 1,110 districts across the State.

“Dallas ISD is the largest district to ever be awarded this honor,” said Monica Hayslip, Dallas ISD director of Visual Arts, “We have an art program on every campus and nearly 300 art teachers in the district. Each one of them is credited with us being named a District of Distinction.”

The Dallas Education Foundation’s 2021 Heart of Teaching inaugural campaign began Oct. 25 and will run through Dec. 31.

“The gallery exhibition and evening reception are only possible through a partnership with Dallas Summer Musicals and the support of Atmos Energy and all of our sponsors. They know that together we power the future of Dallas – our students,” said Havlick.

Atmos Energy is the title Museum sponsor for the event. Additional major sponsors include the Addy Foundation, the Dallas Mavericks, Grand Canyon University and Texas Instruments.

“You must educate the whole child, and you cannot leave out art. Through our Fueling Safe and Thriving Communities program, we want to give our Dallas ISD students every opportunity to succeed,” said Fredi.