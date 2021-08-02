Education briefs

Friday’s JAM to Give concert to benefit Cedar Hill ISD Education Foundation

CEDAR HILL – The “JAM to Give” concert, benefiting the Cedar Hill ISD Education Foundation – known as CHEF – will be held Friday from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Hillside Village, located at 305 West FM 1382 in Cedar Hill.

“CHEF is excited to partner with Hillside Village for this special event,” CHEF Executive Director Denise Root said. “We are grateful to Margaret Thompson and her team at Hillside Village for creating this possibility.”

The concert will be held free at the Village Green stage, but asked the public to bring school supplies and monetary donations, which are tax deductible. Thompson will present a check to CHEF during the concert. Families should also bring lawn chairs and blankets to the show.

Cedar Hill ISD to host back to school rally

CEDAR HILL – Cedar Hill Independent School District will host its annual Back to School Rally Aug. 7 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Valley Ridge Park, 2850 Park Ridge Drive in Cedar Hill. This is the first time the event will be held at an off-campus site.

CHISD Family and Community Engagement Director Alicia Davis, who is coordinating the event, said she’s grateful for the district’s partnership with the city of Cedar Hill, for the use of the large park.

This year, also be the first time, there will not be registration for backpacks. It will be first come, first serve, so attendees are encouraged to arrive early.

The rally will feature free food and water, entertainment, bounce houses, games, free vision exams and a chance to register for CHISD on site. The event will also include a Rally Hour featuring various entertainers.

Misting stations and restrooms will be available, and attendees are encouraged to wear hats/visors and apply sunscreen.

Dream Center Dallas back-to-school event

Dream Center Dallas will host a back-to-school event Aug. 14 from 10 a.m. to noon in the parking lot of Dream Center Dallas at 1900 S Ewing Ave.

Donations of new shoes, backpacks and school supplies for all ages can be dropped off at Church Eleven32 at 630 Rivercrest Blvd. in Allen Aug. 2 through 5 from 9 a.m.to 4 p.m. or contribute through https://www.dreamcenterdallas.com/donate.

Attendees of the event can also enjoy bounce houses and free BBQ from Community BBQ & Grill’s food truck

while supplies last.

For more information, contact info@dreamcenterdallas.com.

Fresh Back to School Bash

Robbin Hood Inc. presents the Fresh Back to School Bash for the South Dallas community Aug. 14 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Sunny South Nutrition located at 4500 S Malcolm X Blvd. Free backpacks, school supplies, shoes and food for all ages will be provide. Free haircuts and five braid styles provided for boys and girls with RSVP. Donations accepted at the mutual aid center at Sunny South Nutrition. For more information contact Ricky Wilkerson at 469-901-2070.