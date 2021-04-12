O.W. Holmes student e-x-c-e-l-s at county spelling bee

Special to The Dallas Examiner

On her journey toward getting second place in the Dallas ISD spelling bee and then fifth place in the Dallas Regional Spelling Bee, Tanaya Walker thought several times about giving up.

The Oliver W. Holmes Humanities/Communications Academy eighth-grader spent countless hours with her mentor, Jessica Govan, studying page after page of hard-to-spell words. And when she learned that the county spelling bee would be virtual, she wished she could compete on-stage in person.

But Walker kept going and, after winning her school spelling bee and placing second in the district competition, showed she is one of the best spellers in the county.

“It feels incredible. It hasn’t been easy, but, especially with the help of my great sponsor Mrs. GoVan, I feel like I can do anything,” “Everyone here at Holmes has been so supportive and encouraging of me.”

O.W. Holmes Principal Sharron E. Jackson said Walker’s great accomplishment shows what Holmes students are capable of achieving.

“We have outstanding scholars and educators here at O.W. Holmes, and we are so proud of Tanaya for showing the county what we’re capable of,” Jackson said. “She has a bright future ahead of her.”