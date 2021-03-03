TBK Bank now accepting applications for scholars program

Special to The Dallas Examiner

TBK Bank, SSB announced today that it is now accepting applications for its 2021 TBK Scholars Program, which will award ten $1,000 scholarships to hard-working students seeking to make a difference in their communities.

“The goal of the TBK Scholars program is to help train future leaders in the communities we serve,” said Keith Shepelwich, SVP, CRA and philanthropy for TBK Bank. “Applicants are asked to write an essay about how they will use their education to make a difference. We find it inspiring to learn about the big dreams these students have for their futures and the passion they have to use their education to make their community better.”

This scholarship program is based on the following criteria:

A high school senior on track to graduate in the Spring of 2021.

A current resident in a county where TBK Bank currently has a branch.

Entering an accredited 2- or 4-year school in the Fall of 2021 as a freshman.

Must be able to provide documentation on high school transcripts and college acceptance.

Must demonstrate financial need, as determined by family income level.

Write 750-word personal essay statement.

For the full list of eligibility details and to access the application, please visit https://www.tbkbank.com/tbkscholars. Completed applications must be emailed in their entirety or delivered to the drive-thru at a local TBK Bank branch no later than Friday, April 26, 2021. If you have any questions about the scholarship or accepted forms of income verification, please email scholarship@tbkbank.com.

“We are excited to continue the TBK Scholars Program for the third year,” said Shepelwich. “Training Future Leaders is one of our core philanthropic priorities, and this scholarship program allows us to invest in our local communities by investing in local students.”