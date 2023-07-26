While North Texas continues to endure blistering heat, the Mark Cuban Heroes Basketball Center is stepping up to offer a daily Center Table Cooling and Hydration Station for outdoor essential workers weekdays now through Tuesday, Aug. 1, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Center is located at 1800 Bonnie View Road.

The event will offer complimentary hydration kits complete with water, ice, towels, handheld fans, sweat bands and more for USPS carriers, delivery drivers, lawn-care service providers, construction workers, first responders, and city, county and state employees working daily in the 100-degree heat.

“This is our chance to say thank you to all the unsung heroes working outdoors during these extreme conditions – the men and women who deliver our mail and packages, keep our neighborhoods clean and put their lives at risk to keep us safe – no matter rain, shine or scorching temperatures,” said Trina Terrell-Andrews, chief executive officer of the Mark Cuban Heroes Basketball Center. “Center Table launched in 2020 to help our neighbors during the pandemic and has evolved to provide services that address a growing list of needs in our community. We look forward to helping those who do so much to better our region.”

Staff and volunteers will also go out into the community to deliver hydration kits to construction and essential workers.

Hydration kits are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Employees will be asked to present a work ID badge. One kit will be provided for each worker.