Food and COVID-19 vaccine resources

Compiled by The Dallas Examiner

Food giveaways

VNA Meals on Wheels

Freshly prepared hot meals will be delivered to Dallas County residents who are homebound and unable to access resources like food banks and grocery stores. For more information call 214-689-2639.

Pan African Connection Bookstore

The Peoples Fridge in Oak Cliff, located at the Glendale Shopping Center, 4466 S. Marsalis at Ann Arbor, is set for people to take or leave food at their leisure. The bookstore opens Sundays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information, visit https://www.panafricanconnection.com.

Harmony Food Pantry

Food distribution will be available to all Dallas County zip codes with no appointment necessary during the pandemic at 6969 Pastor Bailey Drive on Mondays from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesdays from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information visit https//harmonycdc.org or call 214-467-6770.

Free Grab and Go Hot meals

Hot meals can be picked up at home at Wheatland United Methodist Church, 8000 S. Hampton Road, from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Social distancing measures will be in place. For more information visit https://www.wheatlandumc.org.

City Square Food Pantry

The City Square Opportunity Center at 1610 S. Malcolm X Boulevard, Building 350 hosts a drive-thru and walk-up food distribution service Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information visit https://www.citysquare.org/food.

The M.I.N.T. Food Pantry

The MINT Food Pantry, in partnership with the North Texas Food Bank and Walmart, will host a free food distribution at 1604 Falcon Drive in DeSoto, Tuesday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Recipients must be Dallas and Ellis County residents and will need a valid photo ID to register and receive food. For more information visit https//www.mintcares.org.

The People’s Fridge #2

Now open outside of “holistic health and wellness studio” HeyyHealer at Grow DeSoto Market Place, 324 E. Belt Line Road, Ste. 500, DeSoto the People’s Fridge has placed its second community fridge. Pick up food Thursday through Saturday from noon to 6 p.m. For more information visit https://dallas.eater.com/2020/10/7/21504504/dallas-community-fridge-open-desoto-free-food.

Free Hot Meals and Sack Lunches

Free hot meals and snack lunches will be offered every Friday at 4 p.m. until food runs out Greater Garth Chapel A.M.E. Church, 2828 Carpenter Ave.

MLK Produce Distribution

The MLK Produce Distribution, offered every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., has been temporarily relocated to Park South YMCA, 2500 Romine Ave. For more information call 214-239-2299.

Oak Cliff Vege Store

The Oak Cliff Vege Store is open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon at the following locations:

First Saturday at 1300 E. Clarendon Drive

Second Saturday at 3839 W. Kiest Blvd.

Third Saturday at 5915 Singing Hills Drive

Fourth Saturday at 3421 Chihuahua St.

The store has added a Sunday location, open from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Second Sunday at 6000 S. Hampton Road

No More Violence Organization

Free food will be offered at South Oak Cliff High School, 3601 S. Marsalis Ave. at Overton Road, Sundays at 3 p.m. in a drive-thru service. Find more information about the event at https://www.facebook.com/singinghillsneighborhoodassociation.

North Texas Food Bank Mobile

The North Texas Food Bank Mo­bile Pantry will distribute food from 9 a.m. to noon as follows:

April 22 at Mark Cuban Heroes Basketball Center, 1800 Bonnie View Road from 9 a.m. to noon

April 23 at Iglesia Bautista El Calvario, 5227 Nomas St. from 9 a.m. to noon

April 23 at Parkview Church of God, 712 Parkview Ave. from 10 a.m. to noon (Walk Up)

COVID vaccination registration sites

All Texas residents age 16 and older are eligible to receive the vaccine. Vaccine registration is available at https://www.getthevaccine.dshs.texas.gov.

COVID-19 Vaccine Registration Hotline

Open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. register for the COVID vaccine by calling 1-855-IMMUNE9 or 1-855-466-8639. To learn more about vaccine registration and qualifications, visit https://www.dallascountycovid.org.

Fair Park

The city also continues to assist operations of the vaccination hub at Fair Park. The hub has begun allowing people in certain age groups to receive the vaccine without appointments. Dallas County, which is the city’s contracted public health authority, has been providing the information about availability on Twitter through its @DCHHS account.

South Oak Cliff High School

Register for the coronavirus vaccine at the Frito Lay Resource Center – Room 105, 3601 S. Marsalis Avenue at Overton Road, weekdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Face masks are required to enter the building.

For more information on COVID-19 and the city’s response and recovery efforts, visit https://www.dallascityhall.com/coronavirus.