Food and other resources

Compiled by The Dallas Examiner

Food giveaways

Chris Howell Foundation Winter Relief Drive – Dallas County

The Chris Howell Foundation will host a Winter Storm Relief Drive to distribute free food, water and PPE to those affected by the storm, April 3 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Mountain View College, 4849 W. Illinois Ave.

Pan African Connection Bookstore

The Peoples Fridge in Oak Cliff, located at the Glendale Shopping Center, 4466 S. Marsalis at Ann Arbor, is set for people to take or leave food at their leisure. The bookstore opens Sundays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information, visit https://www.panafricanconnection.com.

VNA Meals on Wheels

Freshly prepared hot meals will be delivered to Dallas County residents who are homebound and unable to access resources like food banks and grocery stores. For more information call 214-689-2639.

Harmony Food Pantry

Food distribution will be available to all Dallas County zip codes with no appointment necessary during the pandemic at 6969 Pastor Bailey Drive on Mondays from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesdays from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information visit https//harmonycdc.org or call 214-467-6770.

Free Grab and Go Hot meals

Pick up hot meals to enjoy at home at Wheatland United Methodist Church, 8000 S. Hampton Road, from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Social distancing measures will be in place. For more information visit https://www.wheatlandumc.org.

City Square Food Pantry

The City Square Opportunity Center at 1610 S. Malcolm X Boulevard, Building 350 hosts a drive-thru and walk-up food distribution service Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information visit https://www.citysquare.org/food.

The M.I.N.T. Food Pantry

In partnership with the North Texas Food Bank and Walmart, The MINT Food Pantry in a mission to alleviate hunger will have free food distribution at 1604 Falcon Drive, DeSoto, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Recipients must be Dallas and Ellis County residents and will be asked for valid photo ID to register and receive food. For more information visit https//www.mintcares.org/index.html.

The People’s Fridge #2

Now open outside of “holistic health and wellness studio” HeyyHealer at Grow DeSoto Market Place, 324 E. Belt Line Road, Ste. 500, DeSoto the People’s Fridge has placed its second community fridge. Pick up food Thursday through Saturday from noon to 6 p.m. For more information visit https://dallas.eater.com/2020/10/7/21504504/dallas-community-fridge-open-desoto-free-food.

Free Hot Meals and Sack Lunches

Free hot meals and snack lunches will be offered every Friday at 4 p.m. until food runs out Greater Garth Chapel A.M.E. Church, 2828 Carpenter Ave.

MLK Produce Distribution

The MLK Produce Distribution, offered every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., has been temporarily relocated to Park South YMCA, 2500 Romine Ave. For more information call 214-239-2299.

Oak Cliff Vege Store

The Oak Cliff Vege Store is open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon at the following locations:

First Saturday at 1300 E. Clarendon Drive

Second Saturday at 3839 W. Kiest Blvd.

Third Saturday at 5915 Singing Hills Drive

Fourth Saturday at 3421 Chihuahua St.

No More Violence Organization

Free food will be offered at South Oak Cliff High School, 3601 S. Marsalis Avenue at Overton Road, Sundays at 3 p.m. in a drive-thru service. Find more information about the event at https://www.facebook.com/SingingHillsNeighborhoodAssociation.

North Texas Food Bank Mobile

The North Texas Food Bank Mobile Pantry will offer free food distribution April 1 from 9 a.m. to noon at Marsalis Baptist Church, 2723 S. Marsalis Ave.

COVID vaccination registration sites

South Oak Cliff High School

Register for the coronavirus vaccine at the Frito Lay Resource Center – Room 105, 3601 S. Marsalis Avenue at Overton Road, weekdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Face masks are required to enter the building.

COVID-19 Vaccine registration Hotline

Open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. register for the COVID vaccine by calling 1-855-IMMUNE9 or 1-855-466-8639. To learn more about vaccine registration and qualifications, visit https://www.dallascountycovid.org.