Chiropractor Again Peddles False, Misleading COVID-19 Claims

By Angelo Fichera

SciCheck Digest

The delta variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 is more transmissible than previous forms of the virus, and has helped spur an increase in cases, including in children. But a chiropractor in a Facebook video wrongly claims that “it is not showing more of a problem.” That’s one of several misleading and false claims he makes about COVID-19.

Full Story

A St. Louis chiropractor who in April was accused by federal officials of deceptively marketing unproven COVID-19 treatments is airing baseless and false claims about the novel coronavirus that causes the disease and public health measures designed to prevent its spread.

Eric Nepute — who was the first person charged with violating the COVID-19 Consumer Protection Act, and who has spread misinformation that we’ve debunked before — took to an Aug. 17 livestream on Facebook to baselessly suggest that recent pandemic-related events, as well as the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan, are somehow actually efforts “to keep you distracted” from the issue of voter fraud.

In the video, viewed more than 60,000 times, Nepute continues by rattling off a string of false and misleading claims related to COVID-19 — including about the delta variant, and certain mask and vaccine requirements. We fact-checked several of his claims.

Delta Distortions

Referring to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendation that everyone in schools — regardless of vaccination status — use face masks, Nepute claims that it’s “all because of the quote unquote delta variant.” He claims that the variant “is not showing more deaths, it is not showing more of a problem — we are not seeing pediatric hospitals filled. They’re trying to scare you.”

First of all, as we’ve explained, the delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 is about twice as transmissible as the original versions of the virus. In July, it became the dominant strain in the U.S. and is now estimated to account for virtually all infections. Though, it’s unclear whether the variant, while more transmissible, actually causes more severe disease.

The rise of delta has helped spur a significant spike in COVID-19 cases in the U.S., and COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths are up significantly from early July, according to CDC data. It also prompted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to recommend that even vaccinated individuals wear masks indoors in areas with substantial or high transmission of the coronavirus.

Children do continue to comprise a very small portion of overall COVID-19 hospitalizations. The American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children’s Hospital Association estimated, based on data collected from 23 states and New York City, that as of Aug. 19 “children ranged from 1.6%-3.6% of their total cumulated hospitalizations, and 0.2%-1.9% of all their child COVID-19 cases resulted in hospitalization.”

That said, the number of children being admitted to hospitals for the disease also has continued to increase since early July, CDC data show. The U.S. averaged 303 new daily hospital admissions for children with confirmed COVID-19 during the week of Aug. 16 to Aug. 22 — a new high.

Total pediatric hospital admissions for COVID-19 reached a high of nearly 2,000 earlier this month. Some children’s hospitals have reported nearing capacity, with some officials citing COVID-19 cases as well as increased cases of respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV.

Dr. Roberta DeBiasi, division chief of infectious diseases at the Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C., told NPR that delta’s increased transmissibility was likely to blame for the larger volume of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in children.

“If you have a larger number of cases overall and you apply that percentage, you’re going to see children hospitalized,” she said. “And that’s really the most important take home for families is that there’s nothing particularly more dangerous about the delta variant for children, but it has always remained a danger.”

The AAP reported based on available state data that, as of Aug. 19, more than 180,000 COVID-19 cases in children “were added the past week, reaching levels of the previous winter surge of 2020-21.”

“After declining in early summer, child cases have increased exponentially, with over a four-fold increase the past month, rising from about 38,000 cases the week ending July 22nd to 180,000 the past week,” the organization said.

In an Aug. 5 letter to the Food and Drug Administration regarding the need to vaccinate children against COVID-19, AAP President Lee Savio Beers wrote that the rise in cases showed that “the Delta variant has created a new and pressing risk to children and adolescents across this country, as it has also done for unvaccinated adults.”

Later in his video, Nepute tells his viewers: “There was a news reporter in Texas that was misrepresenting the numbers in Texas hospitals for pediatric sicknesses and deaths. They’re trying to completely distract you.”

It’s true that an Aug. 12 news report in the Texas Tribune erroneously reported the number of children recently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Texas. The original story mistakenly referred to the total number hospitalized since the pandemic began. But what Nepute doesn’t mention is that the newspaper corrected itself the same day, affixing a prominent correction at the top of its story online and notifying readers of the error.

Missed Mark on Mask, Vaccine Mandates

Nepute also uses the video to argue against local mask mandates and vaccine requirements by distorting the facts about what federal officials are requiring of their own ranks.

“When the truth is, the White House is not even mandating masks,” Nepute claims. “When the truth is that the CDC and the World Health Organization are not even mandating the vaccines. They’re not mandating these injections. And so why are they trying to mandate them on you when they’re not doing it for themselves?”