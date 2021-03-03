City of Dallas COVID-19 vaccine distributions to resume this week after pause

Special to The Dallas Examiner

Vaccine distribution will resume on Tuesday at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center, Mayor Eric Johnson announced Monday.

The City of Dallas will give out 2,500 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines between Tuesday and Wednesday. Methodist Dallas Medical Center, which has partnered with the city, will distribute 2,500 first-dose vaccines this week as well. Those vaccine doses were initially set to be distributed last week before inclement weather, water accessibility issues and prolonged power outages debilitated the state.

After the first doses are distributed, the city will then begin the process of administering second doses to those vaccinated in previous weeks. On Thursday, Friday and Saturday, the city will give out 3,000 second doses of the Pfizer vaccine at the convention center. Methodist while provide the other 2,000 second doses of the Pfizer vaccine. And beginning Sunday, the city will distribute 5,000 second doses of the Moderna vaccine at the convention center.

The vaccine will continue to be distributed on an invitation-only, appointment-only basis. Only people who are registered on Dallas County’s wait list or who previously received their first dose from the city’s allotment will be invited, and people are asked to not show up at either site unless they have a direct invitation. To register for the wait list, visit https://www.dallascountycovid.org or call 1-855-IMMUNE9 (855-466-8639) between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., available daily.

“While last week’s crisis set us back in our efforts to end the COVID-19 pandemic, I am pleased that we are able to resume our vaccine distributions this week,” Johnson said. “The city of Dallas is ready to both help our people recover from the awful winter storms and to give out as many vaccines as we possibly can, as quickly as we can.”

For more information on COVID-19, the city’s response, and answers to frequently asked questions about the virus and the vaccine, visit https://www.dallascityhall.com/coronavirus