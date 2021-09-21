COVID-19: The Unvaccinated Pose a Risk to the Vaccinated

By D’Angelo Gore

Q: How do people who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 pose a risk to people who have been vaccinated?



A: An unvaccinated person who is infected with COVID-19 poses a much greater risk to others who are also unvaccinated. But vaccines are not 100% effective, so there is a chance that an unvaccinated person could infect a vaccinated person — particularly the vulnerable, such as elderly and immunocompromised individuals.

FULL QUESTION

How can the unvaccinated possibly pose a threat to the vaccinated? How does that work? What is the risk exactly?

FULL ANSWER

The question above was not asked by a SciCheck reader; it was posed by Tucker Carlson on his Fox News show on Sept. 13.

At the time, Carlson was discussing the Sept. 9 speech in which President Joe Biden announced that he had directed the Labor Department to develop a temporary emergency rule for businesses with 100 or more employees that would require workers to be fully vaccinated or be tested for the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus at least once a week.

“The bottom line: We’re going to protect vaccinated workers from unvaccinated co-workers,” Biden said. “We’re going to reduce the spread of COVID-19 by increasing the share of the workforce that is vaccinated in businesses all across America.”

Carlson argued that Biden’s proposal was about controlling Americans — not about public health — and questioned why the vaccinated needed to be protected.

“Virtually every sentence of the speech reinforced a single point again and again. And it was this: Your fellow Americans are dangerous to you,” Carlson said in the segment, clips of which have received around 1 million views on Facebook and Instagram. “They could kill you. And that includes your family, it includes your friends, it includes the people you sit next to at work. All of these people are threats to you and only the Biden administration can save you.”

“Think about that for a moment,” Carlson continued. “Does it make sense? If the vaccine works — and they assure us adamantly that it does work and they punish us if we question how well it works — then how can the unvaccinated possibly pose a threat to the vaccinated? How? What exactly is the risk exactly to the vaccinated from the unvaccinated? Joe Biden didn’t tell us the answer. He didn’t tell us because he doesn’t know. No one knows. There is no answer.”

It’s not the first time that Carlson has cast doubt on the effectiveness of the vaccines. But experts told FactCheck.org that unvaccinated people with COVID-19 are a potential threat to people who have been fully immunized against the disease.

“When people ask me, ‘What’s the worst thing that anti-vaccine people say,’ it’s when they say, ‘What do you care what I do? You’re vaccinated,’” Dr. Paul Offit, director of the Vaccine Education Center at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, told us in a phone interview.

Offit said that thinking is based, in part, on the incorrect assumption that the vaccines are 100% effective at preventing an infection or illness, which is not true of any vaccine.

The Risk

Although all of the vaccines approved and authorized for use in the United States are effective at preventing symptomatic disease, so-called “breakthrough” cases of COVID-19 after vaccination are to be expected — perhaps even more so now because of the more contagious delta variant of the virus.

In a Sept. 17 update on COVID-19 epidemiology and vaccines, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention included an analysis of several studies conducted in the U.S. and other countries on vaccine effectiveness against the delta variant. The update said that since the introduction of delta, vaccine effectiveness against hospitalization ranged from 75% to 95% and effectiveness against infection ranged from 39% to 84% — depending on the region. That compared with a pre-delta range of 84% to 97% effectiveness against hospitalization and a range of 72% to 97% effectiveness against infection.