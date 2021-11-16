COVID-19 can help protect your child from getting COVID-19. Studies show that the vaccine will help keep people from spreading COVID-19 to others, including your child’s classmates and friends.

The vaccine can also help keep your child from getting seriously sick even if they do get COVID-19. It is always better to prevent a disease than to treat it after it occurs.

•

For more information about the COVID-19 vaccine for children visit, the

CDC website

.