Children 5 to 11 years old now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine 

  • The Center for Disease Control and Prevention Prevention (CDC) recommends the Pfizer  COVID-19 vaccine for children 5 to 11 years old. 
  • COVID-19 can help protect your child from getting COVID-19. Studies show that the  vaccine will help keep people from spreading COVID-19 to others, including your child’s  classmates and friends. 
  • The vaccine can also help keep your child from getting seriously sick even if they do get  COVID-19. It is always better to prevent a disease than to treat it after it occurs. For more information about the COVID-19 vaccine for children visit, the CDC website.  

Preparing your child for their COVID-19 vaccine visit 

  • Getting a shot can be scary for some children. When the time comes for your child to  get his or her COVID-19 vaccine, here are some simple tips on how you can prepare. Talk  to your child before the visit about what to expect. Explain to them they may feel a little  pinch and it will go away fast. 
  • It is not recommended you give pain relievers, such as Tylenol before vaccination to try  to prevent side effects. 
  • Tell the doctor or nurse about any allergies your child may have. 
  • Comfort your child during the appointment. Bring a stuffed animal or toy for comfort if  needed. 
  • To prevent fainting and injuries related to fainting, your child should be seated or lying  down during vaccination and for 15 minutes after the vaccine is given.
  • After your child’s COVID-19 vaccination, you will be asked to stay for 15–30 minutes so  your child can be observed in case they have a severe allergic reaction and need  immediate treatment. 
  • Remind your child that vaccines can keep him or her healthy. 

COVID-19 booster shot 

  • To remain protected against COVID-19, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention  (CDC) recommends that people get a booster shot of the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson &  Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.  
  • You can receive any of the COVID-19 vaccines authorized in the United States. The CDC  states it is safe to mix and match vaccines regardless of which vaccine you received for  your first series. 
  • You are eligible for a Pfizer or Moderna booster shot if you meet one of the following  criteria:  

o 65 years or older 

o Age 18+ who live in long-term care settings 

o Age 18+ who have underlying medical conditions 

o Age 18+ who work or live in high-risk settings 

  • You are eligible for a Johnson & Johnson booster shot if you meet the following criteria:  o 18 years or older 
  • You can get your booster shot at no cost to you by:  

o Scheduling an appointment through your Parkland MyChart account. For  instructions on how to sign up for a Parkland MyChart account, please visit  www.parklandhospital.com/covid19vaccines 

o Calling the COVID-19 vaccine helpline at 214-590-7000  

o Visiting Parkland’s drive-through vaccination site at Ellis Davis Field House, 9191  S. Polk St., Dallas, 75232 between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday-Saturday.  

Get the flu vaccine 

  • Parkland is offering flu shots to those ages 6 months and older Monday – Saturday from  7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Ellis Davis Field House, 9191 South Polk St., Dallas 75232. The  site is closed on Sundays.  
  • You can also receive your flu shot at Parkland clinics every Wednesday from 9 to 11 a.m.  and 1 to 4 p.m.  

Find walk-in locations at https://www.parklandhospital.com/locationsAll minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian authorized to consent for the  minor.

