Children 5 to 11 years old now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine
- The Center for Disease Control and Prevention Prevention (CDC) recommends the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children 5 to 11 years old.
- COVID-19 can help protect your child from getting COVID-19. Studies show that the vaccine will help keep people from spreading COVID-19 to others, including your child’s classmates and friends.
- The vaccine can also help keep your child from getting seriously sick even if they do get COVID-19. It is always better to prevent a disease than to treat it after it occurs. • For more information about the COVID-19 vaccine for children visit, the CDC website.
Preparing your child for their COVID-19 vaccine visit
- Getting a shot can be scary for some children. When the time comes for your child to get his or her COVID-19 vaccine, here are some simple tips on how you can prepare. Talk to your child before the visit about what to expect. Explain to them they may feel a little pinch and it will go away fast.
- It is not recommended you give pain relievers, such as Tylenol before vaccination to try to prevent side effects.
- Tell the doctor or nurse about any allergies your child may have.
- Comfort your child during the appointment. Bring a stuffed animal or toy for comfort if needed.
- To prevent fainting and injuries related to fainting, your child should be seated or lying down during vaccination and for 15 minutes after the vaccine is given.
- After your child’s COVID-19 vaccination, you will be asked to stay for 15–30 minutes so your child can be observed in case they have a severe allergic reaction and need immediate treatment.
- Remind your child that vaccines can keep him or her healthy.
COVID-19 booster shot
- To remain protected against COVID-19, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that people get a booster shot of the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
- You can receive any of the COVID-19 vaccines authorized in the United States. The CDC states it is safe to mix and match vaccines regardless of which vaccine you received for your first series.
- You are eligible for a Pfizer or Moderna booster shot if you meet one of the following criteria:
o 65 years or older
o Age 18+ who live in long-term care settings
o Age 18+ who have underlying medical conditions
o Age 18+ who work or live in high-risk settings
- You are eligible for a Johnson & Johnson booster shot if you meet the following criteria: o 18 years or older
- You can get your booster shot at no cost to you by:
o Scheduling an appointment through your Parkland MyChart account. For instructions on how to sign up for a Parkland MyChart account, please visit www.parklandhospital.com/covid19vaccines
o Calling the COVID-19 vaccine helpline at 214-590-7000
o Visiting Parkland’s drive-through vaccination site at Ellis Davis Field House, 9191 S. Polk St., Dallas, 75232 between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday-Saturday.
Get the flu vaccine
- Parkland is offering flu shots to those ages 6 months and older Monday – Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Ellis Davis Field House, 9191 South Polk St., Dallas 75232. The site is closed on Sundays.
- You can also receive your flu shot at Parkland clinics every Wednesday from 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 4 p.m.
• Find walk-in locations at https://www.parklandhospital.com/locations. • All minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian authorized to consent for the minor.
