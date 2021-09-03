Instagram Post Missing Context About Israeli Study on COVID-19 Natural Immunity

SciCheck

An Instagram post highlighted a headline about a non-peer-reviewed study from Israel that found that unvaccinated people previously infected with SARS-CoV-2 had greater immunity against the delta variant than never-infected people fully vaccinated with Pfizer/BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine. But the social media post omitted the study’s other finding that one dose of the vaccine enhanced protection for infection survivors.

Full Story

According to its authors, a study conducted in Israel demonstrated that natural immunity from a prior infection with SARS-CoV-2 provided “longer lasting and stronger protection” against the highly transmissible delta variant than vaccine-induced immunity from two doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

Some social media users are highlighting that finding — which is far from conclusive — while ignoring that the study also said that previously infected individuals can still benefit from vaccination.

The texastruther Instagram account, for example, posted a screen capture of an Aug. 27 Gateway Pundit headline that says, “New Israeli Study Finds Fully Vaccinated People are at ‘Greater Risk of Hospitalization’ and 13 TIMES MORE LIKELY to Catch Covid-19 Than Those Who Have Recovered and Have Natural Immunity.”

What was not mentioned in the Instagram post — which received more than 4,600 likes on the platform — is that the study found even greater immunity against the delta variant for people who got a single shot of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine and had an infection with the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

It’s true that in many cases, natural immunity can provide better protection from certain diseases than immunity from vaccination, as we’ve written before. But we’ve also written about scientific studies that show the benefits of vaccination for those who contracted the coronavirus and then recovered from infection.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also recommends that people still get vaccinated regardless of whether they already had COVID-19, because it’s not known how long someone is protected from getting COVID-19 again after recovering from the disease. A small proportion of people who had an infection may not develop much immunity at all.



In addition, experts say that people should not interpret the Israeli study’s findings as an endorsement to intentionally get infected as a way to obtain natural immunity. That would be extremely risky, as more than 633,000 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19 in the United States alone. Even some who survive an infection experience so-called “long COVID,” which is when symptoms from the disease last for weeks or months.

The Study

The retrospective observational study is the largest to compare natural immunity and vaccine-induced immunity, according to its authors. It was posted Aug. 25 to the medRxiv preprint server, which means it has not been peer-reviewed and “has not yet been accepted or endorsed in any way by the scientific or medical community.”