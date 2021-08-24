Misinformation About Face Masks

Dr. Callan White, a dentist and national spokesperson for the Academy of General Dentistry, told us that the video’s claim requires “several jumps.” There is no scientific evidence showing that children resort to exclusively breathing through their mouth while wearing a mask, he said, and that they do so for long enough to mirror children who experience chronic mouth breathing.

“Children who suffer from these conditions aren’t able to breathe through their nose at all, or very little, at all times. This condition creates the most harmful effects at night while the child is sleeping,” he said. “There is a significant difference in frequency and duration of the habit” of mouth breathing due to wearing a mask.

False claim about masks causing ‘bacterial infections’

Claim: Nepute also wrongly claimed that “oh, by the way, that’s the No. 1 thing that killed everybody during the Spanish Flu of 1918. Not the virus, but the bacterial infections. These masks are causing this.”

Facts: In 2008, researchers at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases published a study that found that most deaths from the 1918 flu pandemic likely resulted from secondary bacterial pneumonia after contracting the flu.

“The pneumonia was caused when bacteria that normally inhabit the nose and throat invaded the lungs along a pathway created when the virus destroyed the cells that line the bronchial tubes and lungs,” the National Institutes of Health said in a release explaining the study.

So to suggest the flu wasn’t involved in those deaths is wrong. Furthermore, that study made no mention of masks.

Gas detector ‘test’ reaches flawed conclusion

Claim: In a video, Jeff Neff — a firefighter and president of the borough council in Sewickley, Pennsylvania — used a device for detecting gas levels to wrongly suggest that face masks reduce oxygen levels to dangerous levels.

Facts: Thomas Fuller, a professor of health sciences at Illinois State University who reviewed the video for FactCheck.org, told us Neff was wrongly measuring his own exhaled breath. Fuller said oxygen molecules are small enough to pass through such masks when the wearer inhales.

“He’s really misinformed and ill-qualified” to be conducting such a test, said Fuller, who is a member of the American Industrial Hygiene Association.

MSA Safety, the manufacturer of the device used by Neff — an ALTAIR 5X Multigas Detector — also told us that its product is “not designed for the use shown” in the video.

Misleading claim of ‘greater risk of contamination’

Claim: In a viral video — which racked up hundreds of thousands of views on Facebook and YouTube, before the latter removed it for violating the platform’s community standards — Ben Swann, a former television journalist, claimed “improper use of a face mask actually puts you at greater risk of contamination,” citing a “study that was also done in 2020 … by a group of researchers in Hong Kong.”

Facts: This was a review of previously completed studies, not a new study, and it looked largely at how effective various methods — including wearing a mask, hand hygiene, covering coughs and sneezes, and cleaning surfaces — would be in responding to an influenza pandemic.

The possibility that using a mask improperly could put someone at risk of contamination is mentioned in one sentence in the paper, which cites interim guidance from the World Health Organization to address the H1N1 pandemic in 2009. That two-page WHO paper doesn’t explain what that caution is based on, but it does lay out best practices for wearing masks in the general public.

“If masks are worn, proper use and disposal is essential to ensure they are potentially effective and to avoid any increase in risk of transmission associated with the incorrect use of masks,” such as touching the mask or reusing single-use masks, the WHO advises.

2015 study doesn’t support claim of risk

Claim: In his video, Swann also cited a 2015 study as evidence that masks increase the risk of contamination, saying: “Not only does wearing a cloth mask not prevent the spread of a virus, it can actually put you at greater risk for catching the virus.”

Facts: Again, this study did not look at the effect of masks as source control in slowing the spread of a virus, which is the reason the CDC recommends wearing them. It looked at how effective masks were in keeping health care workers from getting sick. It didn’t include a group who wore no masks, so it couldn’t say whether or not cloth masks might provide more protection than no mask at all.

The study did find that “[m]oisture retention, reuse of cloth masks and poor filtration may result in increased risk of infection.” But it said that “[f]urther research is needed to inform the widespread use of cloth masks globally.”

Also, the authors of that study released a statement this year to clarify questions about their 2015 findings in relation to COVID-19. They explained that, in their study conducted in Vietnam, the cloth masks may not have been washed well enough and that the effectiveness of a mask could change depending on the material and the number of layers used.

Raina MacIntyre, who was lead researcher on that study, clarified to FactCheck.org in an email, “The findings of the study are not translatable to the community, or to all cloth masks.” She added, “There is also the matter of source control, which is preventing outward transmission from an infected person. A face covering provides a physical barrier.”

Mask wearers can’t infect themselves with SARS-CoV-2

Claim: In a falsehood-filled documentary called “Plandemic,” Judy Mikovits, a former chronic fatigue researcher, wrongly suggested that people wearing masks could infect themselves with their own breath. “You’re getting sick from your own reactivated coronavirus expressions and if it happens to be SARS-CoV-2, then you’ve got a big problem,” she said.

Facts: Experts told us the implication that simply breathing through a mask could lead to self-infection doesn’t square with science. Lisa Brosseau, an expert on respiratory protection and infectious diseases, said viruses “require living cells in order to replicate.”

“There is nothing magical about our breath that ‘activates’ or ‘reactivates’ a virus,” Brosseau said.

Misrepresentation of Government Guidance

Misrepresenting mask mandate on public transit

Claim: Unreliable websites and a popular YouTube video spread the false claim that the CDC issued a “demand” that those using public transportation must wear two masks.

Facts: The CDC issued an order on Jan. 29 “requiring the wearing of masks by people on public transportation conveyances or on the premises of transportation hubs to prevent spread of the virus that causes COVID-19.”

The CDC order for public transportation riders defined “masks” as “a material covering the nose and mouth of the wearer, excluding face shields.” A footnote added: “Masks can be either manufactured or homemade and should be a solid piece of material without slits, exhalation valves, or punctures.”

The CDC’s guidance issued with the order that said cloth masks, among other attributes, “should be made with two or more layers of a breathable fabric that is tightly woven.” But a mask “made with two or more layers” is not the same as two masks, as the video and headlines claimed.

Misrepresenting FDA’s EUA for non-surgical face masks

Claim: A meme suggested that face masks are useless against COVID-19, citing a warning label required by the Food and Drug Administration for non-surgical face masks.

Facts: On April 24, 2020, the FDA issued an emergency use authorization for non-surgical face masks that were “only authorized for use by the general public and health care personnel as source control” — which means “preventing the transmission of infection through a person’s respiratory secretions which are produced when speaking, coughing, or sneezing.” The non-surgical masks were “not authorized to be personal protective equipment” by medical personnel.

The EUA specified that makers of non-medical masks marketed for use by the public make clear to consumers that the masks are not meant to be used in a clinical setting. The memes twisted that FDA-required warning to claim that masks don’t work at all.

Distorted claims on increased risk of COVID-19

Claim: In his video, Nepute also cited “public health officials of Ontario” to claim that “mask use by the general public could be associated with the … theoretical elevated (risk) of COVID-19.”

Facts: That’s a reference to a September document issued by Public Health Ontario that described what the agency knew about the use of masks to control the spread of the coronavirus — including the benefits, which Nepute fails to mention.

Instead, Nepute homes in on only one part of the document, which says: “Mask use by the general public could be associated with a theoretical elevated risk of COVID-19 through decreased physical distancing and self-contamination.”

That means people wearing masks may not maintain physical distancing. But that’s why health officials have continued to advise that masks should be worn in addition to, not in place of, distancing.

And self-contamination “refers to evidence that shows the frequency of face-touching behaviour in general,” Public Health Ontario told us.

The agency said “the point about the ‘theoretical elevated risk’ is taken out of context.”

“If the outside of a mask is contaminated, there would be a theoretical risk that touching the mask then touching your face could result in exposure to virus … the mitigation for that is frequent hand hygiene,” PHO told us.

