Posts Misinterpret CDC’s Provincetown COVID-19 Outbreak Report

By Jessica McDonald

SciCheck Digest

Social media posts are misinterpreting the results of a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report, which found 74% of people in a COVID-19 outbreak were vaccinated, to argue against immunization. But experts say the headline-grabbing statistic is misleading without more context — and doesn’t mean that the vaccines don’t work.

Full Story

A statistic from a CDC report about a COVID-19 outbreak in July is fueling false and misleading claims on social media about how well the Food and Drug Administration-authorized vaccines protect against the disease, which is caused by the novel coronavirus.

Clinical trials and studies of the vaccines under real-world conditions show that the immunizations are highly effective in preventing severe disease and death, even against the highly contagious delta variant — although they may work less well against infection and symptomatic disease with delta, as we’ve written. The delta variant now accounts for around 93% of COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to estimates from the CDC.

The statistic in question comes from a paper published on July 30 in the agency’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, which documents an outbreak of COVID-19 in Barnstable County, Massachusetts — elsewhere specified as Provincetown — that primarily occurred in vaccinated people, following large public events in the first half of the month.

According to the report, of the 469 people included in the study who were in the area between July 3 and July 17 and tested positive for the coronavirus, 74% were fully vaccinated. A total of five people were hospitalized, four of them vaccinated, and there were no deaths. 90% of the subset of people who had sequencing performed on their samples were infected with the delta variant.

Although not mentioned in the report, the outbreak overlapped with July Fourth weekend and “Bear Week,” Provincetown’s annual gathering of gay men; 85% of the identified infections were in males. In the summer, the town’s population swells to approximately 60,000 people.

The report noted that at the time of diagnostic testing, the amount of virus appeared to be about the same in vaccinated and unvaccinated people, a finding that the CDC cited in its decision on July 27 to recommend masks for everyone, regardless of vaccination status, in indoor public spaces in areas with “substantial” or “high” transmission.

But the 74% figure, while correct, can be misleading without the proper context, experts say, because as vaccination rates increase, it’s entirely expected for a larger and larger proportion of people who are infected to be vaccinated. It doesn’t mean the vaccines don’t work.

“The problem is we are only looking at those who got infected, not at everyone in the area who was at risk of being infected,” Matthew Fox, an epidemiologist at Boston University School of Public Health, told us in an email. “Provincetown is an area with some of the highest vaccination rates in the country, so if the vaccine was not working, you’d expect the % vaccinated among the infected to be even higher than 75%, but we can’t say that for sure yet because we don’t know the denominators, we’d need more data. That said, all the carefully done studies to date that have included the denominators have shown the vaccine to be highly effective, even outside of the trials.”

The paper says as much, writing that “data from this report are insufficient to draw conclusions about the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines against SARS-CoV-2, including the Delta variant, during this outbreak” and noting that as vaccination coverage increases, “vaccinated persons are likely to represent a larger proportion of COVID-19 cases.”

Numerous posts on Instagram and Facebook have nevertheless seized upon the 74% figure, often using screenshots of news headlines, without the proper context or with additional commentary to give the misleading impression that this is evidence that the vaccines don’t work, that vaccinated people are just as likely or even more likely to spread the virus as those who are unvaccinated, or that something nefarious is afoot.

“We tried to tell y’all do not take their Experimental Vaccines,” reads one Instagram post, sharing a headline from CNBC.

Another, sharing a similar headline, falsely implies that vaccinated people are more likely to spread the coronavirus than the unvaccinated. “REALITY CHECK!! The vaccinated ARE the super spreaders,” it says.

“CDC study shows 74% of people infected in MA Covid outbreak were fully vaccinated debunking the ‘pandemic of the unvaccinated’ narrative,” reads an Instagram post, which is accompanied by a video of CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky and President Joe Biden.

Another claims Walensky admitted the vaccines “are now failing, and vaccinated people may now carry higher viral loads than unvaccinated people” and that “the people that got the Vaccine are the biggest carriers.”

The CDC has used the MMWR report as justification for its change in mask guidance, interpreting the similar amounts of virus at the time of testing among the vaccinated and unvaccinated people in the outbreak as a sign that infected vaccinated people can transmit the virus. But as we’ll explain, that does not mean that the vaccinated and unvaccinated are equally likely to infect others.

And while some vaccinated people have become infected with the coronavirus and have likely passed it on to others, the larger concern is still about unvaccinated people, who are far more likely to become infected, fall seriously ill and spread the virus.

74% Statements Lack Context

Posts and headlines that report that 74% of the COVID-19 cases in the Provincetown cluster were in vaccinated people are prone to misinterpretation because on the surface, that fact can seem surprising if the vaccines are supposed to work so well.

“When a new vaccine is introduced into a population, when vaccination rates become very high, we can expect as many and sometimes more cases in the vaccinated population than the unvaccinated — even when the vaccine is doing its job and protecting people at a high rate — because the denominator of number of people vaccinated is so large,” Boston University’s Fox explained in a blog post. “Epidemiologists who study vaccinations are very aware of this phenomenon and yet, even though we expect it, it is hard to communicate the accurate and important message to people that this isn’t a sign of vaccine failure.”

As we have written, because no vaccine is 100% effective, you do expect some cases in vaccinated people — and even with a very effective vaccine, the proportion of cases among the immunized can be high if much of the population has been vaccinated.

To understand this, it’s helpful to consider an extreme example in which everyone in a given place has been immunized with a highly effective vaccine. “If you had a small outbreak in a town that was 100% vaccinated, 100% of the cases would be vaccinated,” William P. Hanage, an epidemiologist at Harvard’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health, told us, “but it wouldn’t mean the vaccines don’t work!”