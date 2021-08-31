Researcher Distorts Facts on COVID-19 Vaccine Approval, Liability

Malone, “Bannon’s War Room,” Aug. 24: It’s absolutely not available. … The Pfizer vaccine, which is what is currently available, is still under emergency use authorization and it still has the liability shield. … The product that’s licensed is the BioNTech product which is substantially similar but not necessarily identical. It’s called Comirnaty … and it’s not yet available. They haven’t started manufacturing it or labeling it. And that’s the one that the liability waiver will no longer apply to. So the one that’s actually licensed is not yet available and when it does become available, it will no longer have the liability shield.

The interview — in which Malone also claimed that “once again, the mainstream media has lied to you” — also appeared on the website Rumble and has been shared more than 10,000 times on Facebook.

While the COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers are largely shielded from liability, as we’ll explain, Malone is wrong that the fully licensed Pfizer/BioNTech product falls outside those protections.

David Bowman, a spokesperson for the Health Resources and Services Administration — the federal agency that oversees compensation programs for those who allege injuries following vaccination — told us in an email that there “are no liability or compensation differences between a countermeasure approved under an EUA or one that has received full FDA approval.”

Malone did not respond to our request for comment, but acknowledged in an Aug. 30 tweet that he was “wrong” about the purported differences in liability. Malone told the Washington Post‘s Fact Checker: “On this particular legal liability issue I did not hunt down the details myself, and relied on comments from a third party lawyer which were not fully correct.”

Vaccine Under EUA & Full Approval Use Same Formula

It’s true that an emergency use authorization still exists for the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. It authorizes the two-dose vaccine for those age 12 and older — and a third dose for those who are immunocompromised — while the FDA’s full approval pertains to those 16 and older.

In an Aug. 23 letter to Pfizer, the FDA said “the EUA will remain in place for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for the previously-authorized indication and uses, and to authorize use of COMIRNATY (COVID-19 Vaccine, mRNA) under this EUA for certain uses that are not included in the approved [biologics license application].”

The letter noted that, although Comirnaty is approved, “there is not sufficient approved vaccine available for distribution to this population in its entirety at the time of reissuance of this EUA. Additionally, there are no products that are approved to prevent COVID-19 in individuals age 12 through 15, or that are approved to provide an additional dose to the immunocompromised population described in this EUA.”

So, in short, the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine authorized for emergency use continues to be available both to meet demand and because it can be used for individuals — those 12 to 15, for example — for whom the full licensure of the vaccine isn’t yet applicable.

But the FDA said that “the licensed vaccine has the same formulation as the EUA-authorized vaccine and the products can be used interchangeably to provide the vaccination series without presenting any safety or effectiveness concerns. The products are legally distinct with certain differences that do not impact safety or effectiveness.”

Pfizer’s representative told us the “legally distinct” reference relates to differences in manufacturing — for example, the licensed product may be made at different sites or use materials from different approved suppliers.

Liability Protections

The liability protections at the heart of Malone’s claim stem from a federal law that in part affords broad protections to vaccine manufacturers and administrators in the event of a public health emergency. The Department of Health and Human Services invoked that law, the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act, in early 2020 as the U.S. began to grapple with COVID-19.

As the Congressional Research Service explains, “covered persons are generally immune from legal liability (i.e., they cannot be sued for money damages in court) for losses relating to the administration or use of covered countermeasures against COVID-19.”

“The sole exception to PREP Act immunity is for death or serious physical injury caused by ‘willful misconduct,’” the CRS report says.

The report explains: “In the PREP Act, Congress made the judgment that, in the context of a public health emergency, immunizing certain persons and entities from liability was necessary to ensure that potentially life-saving countermeasures will be efficiently developed, deployed, and administered.”

The initial 2020 Department of Health and Human Services declaration invoking the PREP Act defined “Covered Countermeasures” as “any antiviral, any other drug, any biologic, any diagnostic, any other device, or any vaccine, used to treat, diagnose, cure, prevent, or mitigate COVID-19, or the transmission of SARS-CoV-2 or a virus mutating therefrom, or any device used in the administration of any such product, and all components and constituent materials of any such product.”

Subsequent amendments have expanded that definition. For example, it also now applies to products that “limit the harm COVID-19 might otherwise cause.”

Like HRSA, the Pfizer representative told us that the liability protections pursuant to the public health emergency extend to both the vaccine under emergency use authorization and to the fully licensed Comirnaty.

While the companies are protected from liability, the CRS notes, “individuals who die or suffer serious injuries directly caused by the administration of covered countermeasures may be eligible to receive compensation through the Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program,” or CICP — a federal system.

And Bowman, the HRSA spokesperson, also told us that both “FDA authorized and approved COVID-19 vaccines, including Comirnaty, are covered countermeasures under” CICP.

Outside of a public health emergency, manufacturers of routine vaccines are also largely shielded from claims. As we’ve explained before, that protection dates back to the 1970s, when vaccine makers and health care providers were facing costly lawsuits that put their operations in question — leading Congress to pass the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act in 1986.