Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tests positive for COVID-19

Gov. Greg Abbott has tested positive for COVID-19, his office said Tuesday.

Abbott, a Republican, is fully vaccinated against the virus, his office said in a statement, adding that he is tested daily and this is his first positive result.

He is currently isolated in the governor’s mansion and is receiving Regeneron’s monoclonal antibody treatment, the statement said. Abbott is in good health and not currently experiencing any symptoms.

Texas first lady Cecilia Abbott has tested negative and everyone with whom Abbott has been in close contact has been notified, the statement continued. Abbott attended an indoor “Republican Club” event Monday evening, according to photos posted to his Twitter account.

The Texas Republican joins a list of governors who have tested positive for COVID-19 throughout the pandemic, though Abbott’s diagnosis is likely to fuel scrutiny from critics given his resistance to implementing mitigation measures as the Delta variant surges nationwide.

Abbott has opposed mask mandates and issued an executive order banning school districts from requiring masks. He had lifted the state’s mask mandate in March and allowed businesses to open at 100% capacity despite warnings from public health officials.

“Too many Texans have been sidelined from employment opportunities. Too many small business owners have struggled to pay their bills. This must end. It is now time to open Texas 100%,” Abbott said at the time.

Removing mandates, he added, “does not end personal responsibility and caring for your family members, friends and others in your community. People and businesses don’t need the state telling them how to operate.”

But now the state is reeling from a surge of new COVID-19 cases. On Tuesday, there were 327 ICU beds available in Texas and 11,791 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients in hospitals throughout the state, according to state health data.

And Texas had the most pediatric COVID-19 hospitalizations in the nation, at 239, according to the latest data released Monday by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.