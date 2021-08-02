Vaccines Remain Largely Effective Against Delta Variant, Counter to Claims From Fox News Guest

By Jessica McDonald

Multiple studies show the FDA-authorized COVID-19 vaccines continue to be effective against the delta variant of the coronavirus, even if the potency of the vaccines is somewhat reduced. But a guest on Fox News falsely claimed the delta variant “really is not responsive at all, or protected at all by the vaccines” and there is “no clinical reason to go get vaccinated.”

Full Story

The highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus now accounts for 82% of new COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to estimates by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and is partly responsible for the rising number of infections across the vast majority of the country.

Data show that while the authorized COVID-19 vaccines may be less protective against delta in preventing infections and symptomatic illness compared with earlier versions of SARS-CoV-2, they still largely remain effective — and are very good at preventing serious disease and death.

As CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said in a July 16 press briefing, “This is becoming a pandemic of the unvaccinated,” as outbreaks continue in places with low vaccination rates.

But that’s not the message Fox News guest Dr. Peter McCullough has been spreading. In a July 13 interview on “The Ingraham Angle,” the private practice internist played down the risks of the delta variant and falsely said there was “no clinical reason to go get vaccinated.”

“We are at a very low baseline now,” he said in reply to host Laura Ingraham, who asked him what to expect next from the pandemic. “We are going to have a slight rise with the delta variant, but the delta variant really is not responsive at all, or protected at all by the vaccines. So 42% of 90,000 proven delta cases in the U.K. have been vaccinated. In Israel, the estimate right now from the Israel health authorities that the vaccine efficacy rate is only about 60 to 70%. So we expect delta cases and in fully vaccinated individuals. It will be a mild rise. It’s easily treatable in high-risk patients. There is no reason right now, no clinical reason to go get vaccinated.”

As we’ll explain, McCullough, who has previously been a source of COVID-19 misinformation, including about vaccines, is correct about the Israeli percentage, but wrong about the U.K. one — and there is an abundance of data contradicting his claim that the vaccines do nothing against the delta variant.

As for the idea that COVID-19 is “easily treatable,” there is little to support that notion as well, especially with hundreds of Americans still dying every day from the disease.

“You’re much, much better off being vaccinated than not,” Frederic Bushman, co-director of the University of Pennsylvania’s Center for Research on Coronaviruses and Other Emerging Pathogens, told us. “The delta variant may reduce the effectiveness [of the vaccines] a little, but still they’re so effective that you get a lot of benefit.”

COVID-19 Vaccine Effectiveness Against Delta

Scientists don’t have information from the clinical trials about how well the FDA-authorized COVID-19 vaccines perform against the delta variant because the phase 3 trials were done at a time before the variant was circulating widely. The variant, also known as B.1.617.2, was first identified in India in October 2020 and is more than twice as transmissible as the original versions of the coronavirus, according to the CDC. Some data also suggest delta may cause more severe disease, but this has not been conclusively established.

There are, however, multiple studies of how the vaccines are faring in the real-world against delta, and most show the vaccines are working largely as expected.

A study published in the New England Journal of Medicine on July 21 by Public Health England, for example, found that after the two recommended doses, the effectiveness of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine in preventing symptomatic disease in the U.K. fell only slightly, to 88.0% against delta from 93.7% against the alpha variant — another more contagious version of the virus, known as B.1.1.7, that previously predominated in the country. The authors, however, noted that a larger decline and lower effectiveness was observed after a single dose, underscoring the importance of receiving both immunizations.

In an unpublished study that has not yet been peer reviewed, the U.K. health agency also found the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine was very effective at preventing hospitalization with the delta variant, reducing the risk by 94% after one dose and by 96% after two.

Other countries have reported similar preliminary results. In an unpublished study from Ontario, Canada, researchers estimated the effectiveness of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine against symptomatic infection with delta to be 87% after two doses, while a report from Scotland, published in the British medical journal the Lancet, pegged the figure at 79% for infection with delta.

The Canadian report also found that one dose of the Moderna vaccine was 70% effective in preventing symptomatic disease and 95% effective in preventing hospitalization or death; there were too few COVID-19 cases among the vaccinated to estimate the effectiveness after two doses.

Meanwhile, in Israel, the health ministry released preliminary, unpublished information on July 5 suggesting that with the rise of the delta variant in the nation, the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine was now 64% effective against infection or symptomatic illness, but still 93% effective in preventing serious illness and hospitalization. The ministry had previously estimated the vaccine to be 97% effective against symptomatic disease, with similar levels of protection against hospitalization and death, at a time when the alpha variant made up the vast majority of COVID-19 cases.

McCullough, therefore, is right that Israel estimated the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine effectiveness at “only about 60 to 70%.” But that is still a substantial amount of protection — and McCullough neglects to mention the vaccine’s excellent ability to prevent the worst outcomes of COVID-19.

In late July, the ministry further reduced its vaccine effectiveness estimate for symptomatic COVID-19 to 40.5%, but once again, found protection against severe disease to remain robust — 88.0% effective against hospitalization and 91.4% effective against severe COVID-19.

It’s worth mentioning that some experts doubt the accuracy of the Israeli estimates, which are outliers compared with the other results and rely on a different methodology. In its July 27 scientific brief on the vaccines, the CDC said “more technical information is needed to allow full interpretation.”

The most recent Israeli figure, in particular, is based on a small number of cases over a short period of time and should be considered preliminary, according to an expert advising the Israeli government on the coronavirus. The ministry itself also acknowledged the results might be skewed because of differential testing among the vaccinated and unvaccinated populations.