Why It’s Easy to Misinterpret Numbers of Deaths Among the Vaccinated

Epidemiologists and biostatistics experts have been cautioning that as more and more of a population gets vaccinated, we’ll likely see more deaths from COVID-19 among the vaccinated. It’s simply math. The vaccines aren’t 100% effective — no vaccine is — so some deaths are expected. And if there are relatively few people still unvaccinated, the raw numbers of deaths are likely to show more deaths among the vaccinated.

“Consider the hypothetical world where absolutely everyone had received a less than perfect vaccine. Although the death rate would be low, everyone who died would have been fully vaccinated,” David Spiegelhalter, chair of the Winton Centre for Risk and Evidence Communication at the University of Cambridge, and Anthony Masters, statistical ambassador for the Royal Statistical Society, wrote in late June for a story published in the London-based Guardian.

The headline on that piece: “Why most people who now die with Covid in England have had a vaccination.” Spiegelhalter and Masters cautioned: “Don’t think of this as a bad sign, it’s exactly what’s expected from an effective but imperfect jab.”

Yet, months later, misleading social media posts are highlighting data from the U.K., suggesting the numbers of deaths show something is wrong.

“BE IN THE KNOW: the vast majority of people (7 out of 10) who died from the COVID-19 virus in the UK were fully vaccinated,” one Facebook post reads, accompanied by a clip of Alex Berenson citing the data on “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast on Oct. 12. Berenson, an author and former New York Times reporter, has been banned from Twitter for violating its rules on COVID-19 misinformation. We wrote about one of his tweets on the COVID-19 vaccines earlier this year. In the Facebook clip, Berenson correctly cites the U.K. numbers but presents them as something surprising.

“And I have to keep saying this to people because they almost don’t believe it. In the U.K. 70-plus percent of the people who die now from COVID are fully vaccinated,” Berenson said. “It’s not a conspiracy theory. It’s not somebody saying, Oh, I heard this from my cousin. It’s in British government document from the U.K. Public Health England.”

The 70% figure is correct. But again, those are raw numbers, among a highly vaccinated population. In its week 38 report, Public Health England — which has been replaced by the UK Health Security Agency — reported there were 3,158 deaths from COVID-19 from Aug. 23 through Sept. 19 and 2,284 of those individuals (72.3%) had received their second vaccine shot at least 14 days earlier. However, the same report shows vaccination rates approaching or exceeding 90% for age groups 60 and older, the group that accounts for 86.5% of all deaths in that time period.

Overall, 77.3% of the U.K. population 12 and older had received two shots by Sept. 19.

The same chart showing those death figures (see Table 4), shows the rates of death are higher among the unvaccinated than for the vaccinated. The death rate is calculated by comparing the number of deaths for vaccinated or unvaccinated people with the total population of each group.

The death rates for the unvaccinated are three to five times higher than the rates for the vaccinated among the 60-and-over age groups.