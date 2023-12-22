(Texas Public Schools) – Learning cursive writing often takes a back seat in the modern classroom that is dominated by digital communication and technological advancements. However, the benefits of teaching cursive to school-aged students extend far beyond nice-looking handwriting. There are several advantages to incorporating cursive writing into the curriculum. By learning cursive, students increase their fine motor skills, critical thinking, memorization, and are better able to learn and study historical documents. There are challenges in integrating cursive and handwriting into an already full curriculum; however, since a 2019 change in learning standards by the Texas State Board of Education, cursive should be introduced to all Texas students in second grade and practiced in all third through fifth grade classrooms.

Fine motor skill development

Teaching cursive to elementary students offers a notable advantage by boosting their fine motor skills. Mastering cursive writing involves improving hand-eye coordination and developing precise control over writing tools. The continuous, interconnected strokes of cursive demand a level of dexterity not easily attained with print letters. This refinement in fine motor skills not only contributes to the acquisition of adept handwriting but also establishes a groundwork for success in activities necessitating exact hand movements, such as playing musical instruments. Developing fine motor skills in children may lead them into successful careers that require strong hand dexterity and hand-eye coordination, like automotive mechanics, surgeons, carpenters, hairstylists, or dentists.

Critical thinking

Beyond fine motor skills, cursive writing engages students in critical thinking. The fluidity and connected nature of cursive letters necessitate a deeper understanding of letter formations and the spatial relationships between them. This mental engagement promotes cognitive development by requiring students to think ahead, plan their movements, and maintain a continuous flow of writing. The act of forming cursive letters becomes a cognitive exercise that enhances problem-solving skills and encourages students to think more holistically about language and communication.

Memory enhancement

Cursive writing has been shown to contribute to improved memorization. The act of physically connecting letters in cursive creates a multisensory experience that can aid in the retention of information. Studies suggest that the rhythmic motion of cursive writing may help students remember and recall information more effectively than typing or printing. As students engage with the unique shapes and formations of cursive letters, they reinforce neural pathways associated with memory, potentially leading to better retention of information.

Historical connection

Cursive writing holds historical and cultural importance, with numerous historical documents, letters, and literary pieces written in script. Instructing school-aged children in cursive guarantees their ability to read and value these historical treasures, fostering a connection with their cultural legacy. Learning to read and write in cursive bridges the past, where students can engage directly with the written records and connect with the cultural heritage embedded within them.

Challenges of integration

Despite the many advantages of teaching cursive, it can be difficult to carve out the time within an already full curriculum to introduce and master writing in script. In Texas public schools, we must address vital content and fulfill testing mandates that limit opportunities for incorporating cursive writing. Nevertheless, parents and educators need to acknowledge the importance of learning to read and write in script. Because there are so many benefits to learning cursive, there is a need to integrate it into the curriculum without compromising attention to other essential subjects.

In conclusion, the advantages of teaching cursive writing to school-aged students extend beyond the aesthetic appeal of beautiful handwriting. Educators must recognize the long-term cognitive and practical benefits of learning cursive offers to students for a lifetime. Striking a balance between standardized test preparation and the incorporation of essential skills like cursive writing is crucial for fostering well-rounded, capable individuals in the 21st century.

Brandon Enos is the Superintendent at Cushing ISD. He is a strong advocate for students and teachers in Texas Public Schools.