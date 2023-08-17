The Dallas Black Dance Theatre has been at the forefront of contemporary modern dance for more than four decades. With this new season, the company continues to push the boundaries of dance and provide audiences with a truly unforgettable experience.

DBDT announced its 2023/2024 season with a program that includes four world premieres and over twenty works. Tickets are on sale now.

With the 47th season themed “Illumination”, performances will explore the concepts of connection, energy and the power of collective expression while showcasing DBDT’s commitment to exceptional skill and innovation.

“Have you ever wondered what that indescribable feeling inside of you is when you watch dance?” responded DBDT Artistic Director Melissa M. Young when asked to describe the season. “It’s the illumination and connectivity of your senses falling into alignment, all at once.”

All programs will be offered in-person and via live stream, continuing the hybrid model that was created in 2020 and has enabled DBDT to serve audiences in over 43 countries and 41 states.

Check out The Dallas Examiner’s new calendar for the dates of upcoming performances. For tickets and show details, visit www.dbdt.com.