The Dallas Examiner will host the second Community Conversation of the year on Nov. 6 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the auditorium of the African American Museum located at 3536 Grand Ave. in Fair Park. The guest speaker will be T.C. Broadnax, Dallas City Manager. He will speak about the recently approved City of Dallas budget and the implementation of the City of Dallas Equity Plan. The event is free and open to the community.

The last Community Conversation featured Dallas ISD Superintendent Dr. Stephanie Elizalde discussing impacts recent education legislation and the upcoming special session. Full conversation available on The Dallas Examiner – Community Conversations page.