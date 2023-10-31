Dallas County Elections Administrator Michael Scarpello reminds eligible voters that early voting for the Nov. 7 Special Constitutional Amendment and Joint Election began Oct. 23 and ends Nov. 3. The upcoming election contests for 14 state constitutional amendments, 2 cities, 3 independent school districts, and 1 levee improvement district.

Dallas County qualified voters can cast their ballot at any vote center in the county. There will be 65 vote centers open across the county during early voting. A complete list of those locations and times, as well as other helpful early voting information, can be found by following this link – Early Voting Information. Voters can find their nearest early voting location, get driving directions to it, and check location wait times by using the Dallas County Elections Department’s – Early Voting Location Finder.

Dallas County voters can find their individualized sample ballot online by following this link – Sample Ballot. Voters are allowed to bring a printed copy of their sample ballot with them to the vote center as reference material.

Alternatively, voters who meet one of the following qualifications can vote by mail:

65 years of age or older

Person with a disability (as defined in Texas Election Code 82.002(a))

Expected to give birth within three weeks before or after Election Day

Civilly Committed Under 841, Health and Safety Code

Out of the county during the entire election, including early voting

Eligible voters can download their Application for Ballot By Mail (ABBM) by following this link – Application. When filling out the application, be sure to fill out all five sections thoroughly. Applicants MUST include either their Texas Driver’s License Number or the last four digits of their Social Security Number on their application. We recommend that applicants fill in both. Applicants can find a helpful instructional video on filling out and submitting their application by following this link – ABBM Instructions.

The deadline to return (received, not postmarked) the Application for Ballot By Mail to vote in the election is Oct. 27.

The Dallas County Elections Department, located at 1460 Round Table Dr. will serve as the main early voting location for Dallas County. Voters intending to vote on a limited ballot must do so at this location. Limited ballots are used when a voter has a Texas registration in a county other than their new county of residence. Limited ballots are only an option during early voting – they cannot be used on Election Day.