The Dallas County Elections Department will celebrate National Voter Registration Day on Sept. 19 by holding voter registration drives across Dallas County to register voters ahead of the Nov. 7 Special Constitutional Amendment and Joint Election.

Eligible Dallas County residents can visit any of these events to register to vote or update their voter registration information. A list of voter registration events occurring on Sept. 19 can be found below or by following this link: Dallas County Voter Lookup.

List courtesy of Dallas County Elections Department.

In order to vote in the upcoming Nov. 7 Special Constitutional Amendment and Joint Election, all eligible Dallas County residents are encouraged to register to vote or update their voter registration before the Oct. 10 voter registration deadline.



Dallas County voters can check their voter registration status by visiting this link: Dallas County Voter Lookup.



