Dallas’ city council district 2 is partnering with local law enforcement agencies to host a gun buyback event from 9 a.m. to noon on Oct. 21 at Samuel Brand Park.

The event will offer visa gift cards in exchange for unloaded firearms as an option for residents to safely dispose their weapons. The event is first come, first serve, and there is no maximum number of firearms a resident can bring.

The program was prompted by multiple shootings in the district. Residents must drive through with unloaded firearms in the trunks of their vehicles. No walk ups will be accepted.