Mayor Pro Tem Tennell Atkins has declared Nov. 11 through Nov. 18 to be Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week in Dallas.

On Nov. 8, Atkins issued the Proclamation for Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week during an opening reception for the art exhibition featuring artists from The Stewpot’s Art Program. The proclamation was followed by the opening reception of an art exhibition in the lobby of Dallas City Hall, located at 1500 Marilla. The public can visit the exhibition weekdays between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. until Friday.

The Stewpot is a community ministry of First Presbyterian Church of Dallas providing services to Dallas’ unsheltered residents and at-risk residents for 48 years. The art program provides a nurturing environment for currently or formerly unsheltered individuals to create and sell their artwork. Artists receive 90% of art sales and 10% goes to the art program for supplies and field trips for the artists. Art pieces are available for purchase at https://stewpotdallasart.org.

“As we approach the holidays and cold weather months, it is important to remember those Dallas residents suffering from hunger and experiencing homelessness,” Atkins said. “Hunger and Homeless Awareness Week is the city’s opportunity to highlight the importance of these issues and thank our many partners who serve the most vulnerable members of our community. This holiday season, consider donating your time or money to one of our partners. The pieces in the Stewpot’s art exhibition would make a wonderful holiday gift.”

The initiative is recognized annually the week before Thanksgiving. It started in 1975 at Villanova University and has grown to more than 700 organizations nationwide. The goal is to raise awareness, promote volunteerism and increase support for organizations serving individuals experiencing homelessness and food insecurity.

City of Dallas is one of over 700 nationwide organizations hosting an event to educate the public about the plight of individuals experiencing homelessness and food insecurity.

“Without The Stewpot Art Program, I would not be able to feed or clothe myself,” said Craig T. Baker, one of the exhibit’s featured artists. “The program allows me to express myself in a healthy way and improves my emotional well-being. I am excited, motivated and grateful to have my artwork on display at City Hall.”