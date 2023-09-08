The city of Dallas will host the first of its kind International Night Market, celebrating the diverse culture, food and art of Dallas, Sept. 9 from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. in the Dallas International District, located at 5580 Peterson Lane.

The market will feature a variety of food vendors from all over the world and several local artisans selling handcrafted goods. Vendors will include Break Bread Break Borders, Angel Touch Kitchen, Stratus Boutique & Henna, Colibri Panaderia, Drama Tacos, Ross Rowdy Bees, Texas Sun Goods, Aloha Jewelry, Chuckwagon Nutcakes and Golden Cocoa Books.

It will also have live entertainment, art and CAP performances by Flamenco Fever, Arinze Oji, and Indian Cultural Heritage Foundation, supported in part by the city of Dallas Office of Arts and Culture.

“We are excited to showcase Latinx art and culture to this amazing event. Flamenco Fever brings the art form out of the theater and makes it accessible to everyone. This is why we love partnering with the Dallas International District – which has the same goal,” said Julia Alcantara, Executive Director of Flamenco Fever.

Additionally, there will be many local nonprofit organizations and community partners who support the Dallas International District’s mission present at the market such as the European American Chamber of Commerce Texas, Dallas Cotillion Club, Ukrainian Cultural Club of Dallas, DFW Network Chamber and Dallasites101.

Dallasites101 expressed excitement to be able to pop up at the market to share their official passport collection. The passports feature categories and places appealing to many types of people, similar to the market, connecting individuals from across Dallas-Fort Worth to some of the top-rated locally owned restaurants and businesses. The market is produced by Elle Congelliere and Sarah Chung in partnership with the Dallas International District and city of Dallas.

The market will be free to attend, pet friendly and open to all ages. Attendees are encouraged to check in at the information booth upon arrival to participate in the raffle. All details and the link to RSVP can be found at dallasinternationaldistrict.com/events.

Dallas’ market is inspired by the Atlanta International Night Market and other night markets that continue to grow in popularity around the world.

The Dallas International District, formerly the Valley View-Galleria area, is poised to become a vibrant, multicultural, innovative and eco-friendly live-work-play-visit community, anchored by Dallas International Commons, an iconic 20-acre park. It is already home to numerous international restaurants and a diverse and dynamic residential community.