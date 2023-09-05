Special to The Dallas Examiner

The Dallas ISD Vendor Expo is free and open to all businesses and is presented by the Dallas ISD’s Minority/Women Business Enterprise and Procurement Services Departments. Various departments within the district will have exhibits at the expo to learn about the products and services businesses have to offer. There will be educational workshops to increase the chances of being awarded a contract with the district.

For organizations interested in doing business with Dallas ISD the event takes place Sept. 12 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Dallas College Bill J. Priest Center, 1402 Corinth St. Online registration has ended, but businesses can register on-site at the event.

The expo will feature over 21 Dallas ISD Departments and information sessions on how to get a contract with the district. The district is looking for businesses that provide goods and services. The Construction Services Department will be present and there is on-site Dallas ISD vendor registration for businesses interested in becoming a registered vendor with the district.