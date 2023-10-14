The HUB

With the theme “Level Up with School Lunch,” Dallas ISD will be celebrating National School Lunch Week this week – Monday through Friday – to highlight the importance of healthy school lunches to a student’s success in and out of the classroom.

National School Lunch Week began in 1962 to promote the National School Lunch Program. Created in 1946, the program was designed to provide nutritious meals to children from low-income families who might not otherwise have access to a daily meal. Today, the NSLP ensures the health and well-being of all public school students and improves academic performance by giving students the nutrition they need to succeed.

Research shows that children are getting their healthiest meals at school. Dallas ISD’s Food and Child Nutrition Services will feature special menus, events, activities and more during the weeklong celebration, with the goal of encouraging students to eat a healthy lunch at school.

“Thanks to government waivers, school meals are free for all students all school year, so it’s a great time to give school lunch a try,” said Debi Rowley, interim executive director of Food and Child Nutrition Services. “National School Lunch Week helps us educate parents and students about all the wonderful benefits of our lunch program.”

The “Level Up with School Lunch” campaign is made possible by the nonprofit School Nutrition Association and Kellogg’s. Parents and students can follow the fun on social media using the hashtags #NSLW23, #LevelUpWithSchoolLunch and #SchoolLunch. For more information about National School Lunch Week, visit dallasisd.org/fcns.

Social media challenge rules

All high school students are encouraged to participate in the Dallas ISD Lunch Week 5-Day Challenge. Students are challenged to take a photo of their school lunch every day and post the picture using the hashtag #NSLWBiteSeenAcrossTexas on Facebook and/or Instagram. Students who post a photo at least three of the five days will be entered into a drawing to win a pair of Apple AirPods. There will be only one winner.

Participants requirements: