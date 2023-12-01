(The Dallas Examiner) – Themed, “Thriving together: Investing in tomorrow’s leaders,” the Dallas chapter of the NAACP annual Juanita Craft Freedom Fund Scholarship and Awards Gala was held at the Briscoe Carpenter Livestock Center at Fair Park on Nov. 3.

Dallas native Cecil “Shuckey Duckey” Armstrong, a famous old school comedian, actor and speaker served as the master of ceremonies. He has been featured on television shows such as BET’s Comic View, Def Comedy Jam and Showtime at the Apollo. Serving as mistress of ceremonies was media personality Dr. K.C. Fox, entrepreneur, advocate for civil rights and a U.S. Air Force combat veteran.

The slated keynote speaker, Rep. Jasmine Crockett, was unable to be in attendance.

The program began with the attendees rising to their feet to sing the traditional “Black National Anthem,” Lift Ev’ry Voice.

Ajay Easton, president of the DFW chapter of Metroplex Select Youth Foundation, led the “special education recognition” portion of the evening.

“They understand what the dream is,” Easton stated, referring to students who wish to advance and succeed in their education and beyond.

Easton then encouraged gala attendees to help students realize their dreams by visiting https://www.msyfdfw.org to learn about ways to support, including volunteering and monetary donations.

In partnership with SSC Services for Education, the Dallas NAACP awarded $2,500 scholarships to the following six students:

Fatoumata Diallo, attending the University of Texas at Arlington, graduate of Uplift Hampton Preparatory in DeSoto.

Devynn Harris, attending The University of North Texas at Denton, graduate of Uplift Hampton Preparatory in DeSoto.

Joel Rowlett, attending the University of North Texas at Denton, graduate of Desoto High School.

Bronson Hooper, attending Yale University, graduate of Duncanville High School.

Kendall Washington, attending The University of Texas at Austin, honors graduate of Bishop Dunne Catholic School in Oak Cliff.

Lara Storm Wilson, attending Columbia College Chicago, graduate of Booker T. Washington High School of Visual and Performing Arts.

The following public figures and organizations received NAACP Dallas President’s awards in recognized for their work in the community:

• Public Service Awards: State Rep. Venton Jones, Texas House District 100, and Casey Thomas, former Dallas City Council District 3 representative.

• Education & Empowerment Award: Dr. Willie Fred Johnson of South Oak Cliff High School

• Faith Based Engagement Award: Reverend Bryan Carter, senior pastor at Concord Church

• Humanitarian and Social Justice Award: Sean Reed of Corporate Social Responsibility

• Justice & Civic Engagement Award: Attorney Justin Moore

• Justice & Veterans Affairs Award: Judge Dominique Collins

• Advocacy in Housing: Stephen Lewis, president of the National Association of Real Estate Brokers – Dallas chapter

• Community and Civic Engagement:

– The Theta Alpha chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., basileus Gayelord Gray

– National Council of Negro Women, President Hazel Patterson

– Top Ladies of Distinction Southern Section, President Lady Sonja Howard-Smith

– Friends of the Juanita Craft House and Museum, President Candace Thompson

• Entrepreneurship:Michael and Briggette Downs of Dow-Caide Custodial & Industrial Supplies The evening was closed with remarks from Dr. Sharon Middlebrooks, president of the Dallas NAACP.