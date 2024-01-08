Monday Night Politics: Meet the Candidates for the March 5 primary election will begin Jan. 22 at 6 p.m. and will be every Monday until Feb. 19. We will have all 17 forums at the African American Museum at Fair Park. Persons attending will be able to ask their own questions to candidates.

Early voting begins Feb. 20.

The March 5 primary is an important election because it will determine candidates for the Nov. 5 general election. Some of the offices open are U.S. senator, U.S. representatives, Texas state senator, state representatives, district judges, justices’ court of appeals, county sheriff, county tax assessor-collector and county commissioners.

There are many important issues local, state and national and your voice must be heard.

Attend Monday Night Politics and learn about the candidates for office, their backgrounds, experience for the office and platforms.

Monday Night Politics will be live streamed on Facebook and a video of each forum will be posted on The Dallas Examiner website.

Monday Night Politics sponsors are nonprofit organizations including Black sororities and fraternities, the Links, NAACP and The African American Museum.

The schedule of forums will be posted on www.dallasexaminer.com.