The city of Dallas celebrated a $21.8 million grant awarded Friday by the U.S. Department of Transportation with a check presentation by U.S. Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett. As outlined in the city’s Vision Zero Plan, this award aims to reduce crash rates and increase pedestrian safety. The scope of the project includes reducing traffic lanes to lower speeds, improved crosswalks, lighting upgrades, traffic signal enhancements and enhanced access to transit.

The Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. is identified as one of the busiest boulevards in Dallas due to its proximity to tourist destinations. This corridor provides residents access to the MLK Jr. DART light rail station, a community center, a library, health centers, grocery stores and other destinations. This transformational project aligns with the city’s commitment to Vision Zero, an initiative to reduce traffic fatalities and increase pedestrian safety.

“Residents in Southern Dallas will directly benefit from these much-needed improvements,” Council Member Adam Bazaldua said. “Investment in our city’s infrastructure is critical to improving the vitality and vibrancy of our neighborhoods and communities. The development brought in by this grant puts us one step closer to our goal for a corridor with a streetcar that will bring more accessible transportation to Southern Dallas and ultimately work to raise the quality of life for those that call this community home.”

Such an achievement is another example of successful collaboration between the congressional delegation, the city of Dallas, North Central Texas Council of Governments, St. Phillips School and Community Center, the Real Estate Council, DART and the Federal Highway Administration. The project includes $5.25 million in matching funds from the city, as well as $200,000 from DART for bus shelter upgrades.

“I am extremely proud of this award and what this project will do for the surrounding community and pedestrian safety,” said City Manager T.C. Broadnax.