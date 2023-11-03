Dallas Area Rapid Transit will provide free transportation to polling locations for the Nov. 7 election. Voters can ride at no charge on all DART buses, trains, GoLink, the Dallas Streetcar, Paratransit Services, and the TRE between EBJ Union Station and CentrePort/DFW Airport Station.

“Voting is a fundamental right of every citizen, but far too often, difficulty getting to a voting location can be a deterrent for voters,” said Nadine Lee, DART president & CEO. “We are proud to have the opportunity to provide this free service on election day.”

Customers will need to show a valid voter registration card to ride for free on the day of the election. GoLink riders can use promo code VOTE117 at checkout for a complimentary Adult Local Day Pass in the DART GoPass app on Nov. 7. You can learn more at dart.org/vote.

Voting locations in:

Collin County Election Information (Plano, Richardson, Carrollton)

Dallas County (Addison, Carrollton, Cockrell Hill, Dallas, Farmers Branch, Garland, Glenn Heights, Highland Park, Irving, Rowlett, University Park)

Denton County (Carrollton)

Ellis County (Glenn Heights)

Rockwall County (Rowlett)

Plan your trip

Riders who need customized trip planning can map out their ride with the “Plan” tool in the free DART GoPass app or use the Trip Planner on DART.org. DART Customer Service can also assist at 214-979-1111.

If you plan your trip directly in Google Maps, enter the voting location as your destination and choose the Transit option (train icon) to get travel directions using DART.