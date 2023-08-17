Special to The Dallas Examiner

The Dallas Black Chamber of Commerce is gearing up to celebrate Black Business Month. This special occasion will recognize and honor remarkable individuals who have demonstrated exceptional achievements across diverse industries including health & science, art, real estate development, banking, social entrepreneurship and more.

Set to take place on Aug. 24, the chamber will host its annual Executive Business Summit and Quest For Success Luncheon and Award Ceremony at the University of North Texas Dallas Campus, 7300 University Hills Blvd.

This day-long event, running from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., will commence with the Executive Business Summit. The summit’s agenda features engaging panel discussions and informative breakout sessions covering a range of topics. From the impact of AI technology on small businesses, the art of transforming visions into concrete business plans, and the path to becoming grant-ready, to achieving minority business certification, building solid business credit, and addressing cybersecurity concerns. Furthermore, city and state officials will provide updates on economic development policies that could influence small businesses. As a bonus, businesses can secure a vendor spot at the Executive Business Summit.

From 12-1:30 p.m., the focus shifts to the Quest For Success Luncheon and Awards Ceremony. During this time, the chamber will honor exceptional individuals who have excelled across industries. Some of the confirmed winners include Daisha Board (the only Black women owned art gallery in Dallas), Laura Cobb Hayes (first Black women president of Greater Head Start), Benjamin J. Vann (founder & CEO of Impact Ventures), Antong Lucky (president of the Urban Specialists), Benaisha Poole-Watson (first Afro – Latina to own an FDIC Bank) and more.

Esteemed figures like David Williams (AT&T Executive), Representative Venton Jones, Mayor Pro Tem Tennell Atkins, Councilman Zarin Gracey, and others will also contribute as panelists.

The event’s keynote speaker is attorney Benjamin Crump, and the luncheon will be accompanied by live music and more. To attend, interested individuals can either sponsor a table, buy individual tickets online at dallasblackchamber.org or by calling (214) 702-6652. The last date for sponsorship or ticket purchase is Aug. 22 or until tickets are no longer available.