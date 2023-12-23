(The Dallas Examiner) – Nationally ranked DeSoto High School football team, who is sixth in the national high school polls, arrived at the UIL High School football state championship game for Class 6A Division II, Dec. 16 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, as one part of the Southern Dallas County Triple Threat.

DeSoto crushed Humble ISD’s Summer Creek football team by winning 74-14.

The victory helped the Eagles win its second straight championship and was considered the largest margin of victory in UIL high school football history.

“Our kids went undefeated after winning 22 straight games and it feels great,” Head Coach Claude Mathis said. “We are the only team in the state of Texas class 6A that went undefeated and now we are number one.”

The Eagles finished the season 15-0. Many experts picked DeSoto to win by 36 points. Instead, the team scored 36 points in the first quarter alone making it harder and harder for Summer Creek to catch up.

By halftime, the Eagles were up 46-7 against the Bulldogs.

The defense shutout Summer Creek in the second and third quarters and only allowed two touchdowns in the game.

This was DeSoto’s third championship in eight seasons.

The Eagles were led by quarterback DJ Bailey who had 281 yards passing with five touchdowns. The running game was strong as well with both running backs Marvin Duffey and Deiondrae Riden Jr., combining for 224 yards total with two touchdowns.

Defensively, the Eagles were led by Keylan Abrams, who was named Defensive MVP of the game after having a sack, six tackles and an interception.

The Summer Creek Bulldogs could not keep up with DeSoto’s powerhouse performance.

Around 33,246 people were in attendance at the game but after halftime, there was a mass exodus of fans out the door as the game turned out to be a blowout victory for DeSoto.

“I’m just happy for our kids,” Mathis exclaimed. “This one I will get to enjoy more because last year it was all about just winning and now, I can celebrate more and am happy for the kids because they did something that no other DeSoto team has ever done and that is winning back-to-back state championships.”

The large margin of victory for DeSoto allowed Mathis to be more chill about winning too.

“It is one of the things where it was time for the kids to see me let go a little bit as well and have fun,” Mathis concluded as the football players tried dousing the coach with water after the win.