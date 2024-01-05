(The Dallas Examiner) – Eddie Bernice Johnson and my father, Fred J. Finch Jr., attended St. John Missionary Baptist Church and were friends. When she ran for the Texas Legislature in 1971, I was not living in Dallas at the time. When I came home to visit, we discussed her candidacy. I was excited for a Black woman to be running for the Texas Legislature. My father was not as enthusiastic. He was concerned because he hated to see a Black woman endure the ugly racial talk and challenges presented by White Texas legislators at that time. Texas was still, for the most part, a segregated state.

When Johnson went to the Texas Legislature in 1971, Blacks in Dallas were still fighting for equal opportunity. The Dallas Public School System was still fighting desegregation in 1971.

Graciously she served our community for 30 years, first in the Texas House of Representatives, then Texas Senate and as the U.S. Congresswoman. Accomplishing much and breaking many barriers.

President Jimmy Carter appointed her as regional director for the Department of Health, Education and Welfare in 1977. At that time the region included Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas, Oklahoma and New Mexico. She became the first Black woman to serve as a regional director for the Department of Health, Education and Welfare. In 1986, she was elected to the Texas State Senate.

My husband and I went to Washington, D.C., every year for Black Press Week in March along with other publishers of the National Newspaper Publishers Association. We would meet with members of Congress about issues affecting our community. I will always remember, Johnson’s remarks when she was chair of the Congressional Black Caucus. In acknowledging my husband and I, she told the group that our efforts to publish The Dallas Examiner was a “labor of love.”

In 2019, the U.S. House of Representatives honored my husband, James C. Belt Jr., at Congressman Filemon Vela’s Black History Month Celebration in Brownsville, Texas. As a native of Harlingen, Texas my husband was honored for his “work and service in the great state of Texas.” I accepted the award posthumously.

The program included a hearing by the Congressional Black Caucus on voting in Texas. Johnson was there with a bus load of her constitutes from congress conducting the hearing on voting rights in Texas. They spent a day listening to testimonies about the suppression of voting rights in Texas. I was very proud when she told the other congressional members that I was her friend and could ride the bus with them. This was a memorable experience.

Johnson leaves behind a legacy of service. It is up to us to carry on this legacy. She demonstrated how to get things done gracefully. She was always a woman that our girls and young women had as an example to follow. She demonstrated how to serve our community.

There is still much work to be done. Regardless of our position, there is something everyone can do.

We cannot afford to turn back the civil rights she fought for decades to advance.

Let’s celebrate her life by letting our voices be heard for the betterment of our society.

Mollie Finch Belt is the publisher of The Dallas Examiner, the leading African American newspaper in the Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex since 1986.