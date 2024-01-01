(CNN) – Former Democratic Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson of Texas, who served nearly 30 years in Congress, died Sunday, according to a Facebook post from her son.

Johnson, a nurse before entering politics, was born in 1935 in Waco, Texas. She received her nursing certificate in 1955 and served as a Texas state lawmaker from 1972 until her election to the U.S. House in 1992, according to her congressional biography.

She was the first Black woman elected to state public office from Dallas and the first African American and woman to be the chair of the House Committee on Science, Space and Technology, according to a 2021 statement marking Johnson’s announcement of her retirement from Congress from then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

President Joe Biden praised Johnson in a statement Sunday for her dedication to the people of North Texas.

“She was an icon and mentor to generations of public servants, through whom her legacy of resilience and purpose will endure,” Biden said.

Vice President Kamala Harris said in a statement it was a privilege to work alongside Johnson in the Congressional Black Caucus and that many have benefited from her “tireless work, myself included.”

“Her legacy and leadership will be felt for generations to come,” Harris said.

Rep. Jasmine Crockett, who won election in 2022, now represents Johnson’s former district. Crockett mourned her predecessor on X, writing, “When I’m feeling a lil lost, I’ll always lean in and see if I can hear your voice, Congresswoman. You’ve earned your rest… I’ll continue to uplift your life’s work!”

