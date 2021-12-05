America’s Jesus

By SUSAN K. SMITH

It seems strange that in spite of there being a Bible that describes the life of Jesus the Christ and that description seems to be fairly clear, that there are apparently many Jesuses that have been worshiped in this country.

Jeff Sharlet, in his book The Family, said that in this country there is a pantheon of gods, “…a heaven crowded with the many different Christs believed in by Americans.” He gives a partial list, which includes the Jesus of Miami’s Cuban churches, a Jesus in Heartland, Kansas, a Jesus in Manhattan who dresses in drag, a Jesus in South Central LA, and a Jesus in an Orlando megachurch.”

These Jesuses are all men of power; they are likened to kings and are respected in the same way as are Hitler, Stalin and other dictators. Many Conservative Christians believe that Christ – they don’t call him Jesus – was the quintessential capitalist and that he taught principles of biblical capitalism. This Christ, observes Sharlet, demanded complete submission. The “American Jesus” was a “Christ of strict order; social order, law and order, economic order, and religion.” And critically important, the American Jesus they teach was sent to be a missionary to the rich and powerful. This Christ believes in the free market, biblical capitalism and the destruction of democracy, among other things. The model for this American Christ is King David.

It is a bit much to put into one short article, but the reason I am even mentioning it is because I am not sure that the masses of people who call themselves “Christian” are aware of this Christ who is the model for the politics of many Conservatives. To go against the principles of these “Christians” is to go against God and God’s will. They want a land governed by those who believe that “God and the dollar will redeem the nation.”

Whether we know it or not, we are in two wars: a cultural war and a religious war. If I am understanding correctly what I have learned, there is a group of people who call themselves Christian who are hell-bent on making this country a “one-religion” country – something former National Security Director Michael Flynn said out loud, according to The Hill. The implications of what he said are sobering, but I am not sure most Americans are hearing and seeing what this group of people is trying to do. The requirement of there being only one allowable practiced religion is not unlike what is seen in some of the Middle Eastern lands against whom this country has fought. Those who practice “Radical Islam” are called terrorists; “Radical Right Wing Christians” would have to resort to violence in order to enforce one religion, making them terrorists as well.

What is so scary about what we are seeing happen right before our eyes is that so few people believe what they are seeing, nor do believe that socio-political conditions against which Americans have fought in other countries is a possibility here. Americans act like people who live in gated communities, thinking they are immune from the tragic and brutal violence which happens in communities all over the country. The walk with their eyes and ears closed, completely out of touch with this world. When their make-believe world is touched by what the rest of the world experiences, they are caught off-guard and surprised. They will say, “this kind of thing doesn’t happen here.”

But radical religion is everywhere; it does not care about one’s race or ethnicity or color or gender. There are enough people who believe in their precepts that it can and does spread to places where nobody ever thought it would.

America’s Jesus, say this group of believers, is a capitalist, a businessman and his disciples were his first paid employees. If that concept of Jesus, based on what is in the Bible and what you were taught in Sunday School doesn’t frighten you, it should.

Because in order to fight the forces which are working to dismantle the American political system and the American religious landscape are on a mission. We need to know what they stand for and strategize on how to beat them. If not, they will open the gates that we believe made us safe and different.

We are neither.

