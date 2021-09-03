Lament for America

By SUSAN K. SMITH

Crazy Faith Ministries

Angry White men are America’s version of the Taliban. And they are out to destroy this country.

They mean it.

Lt. Col. Stu Scheller, fired from the Marine Corps who publicly criticized the commander-in-chief, said that he and his friends will “take the whole f—ing system down,” as reported by Raw Story.

He is just one of the many White men – supported by many White women – who are so angry that they are boldly threatening violence. They are angry about a range of issues, including what they believe to be the stolen election, proposed or active or planned mask mandates to fight the spread of COVID, the presence of immigrants in this country – and more.

The America of today is not the America they believe was intended by the Founding Fathers. They believe that this country was created by White men for White men.

The romantic verbiage that indicates that this is the “land of the free and the home of the brave,” or that there is “liberty and justice for all,” is just that. Verbiage. The myth of the success of America’s pluralistic government is just that – a myth. Far too many White people are insulted and thus, angry, because they believe this country has too many people who are not “real” Americans.

They want America’s “open door” to be slammed shut and bolted. And they want to help make that happen.

It saddens me to see these very angry men exhibit their violence in public places, with little to no push back from the police, as seen on internet videos from news stations like WPLG in Florida.

Is that because there are many angry White men on police forces as well, and they sympathize with what they perceive as the takeover of this country by “undesirables?”

There have been so many threats of coming violence, and this country dare not ignore it. The violence is and will be physical and legal, as judges and legal systems pass laws which are violent in that they threaten the rights of all Americans – especially those who are of African descent.

America’s racism has always been a cancer; its primary site was its heart, carefully created and protected in its racism by the Founding Fathers. Too many people in this country, too many systems, have refused over the years to acknowledge the humanity and the right of African Americans to enjoy the “liberty and justice for all” espoused in the Pledge of Allegiance.

Too many believe that this country should be taken down, and too many are willing to participate in whatever violence is necessary to make that a reality.

America’s racism has never been a secret. Even the creators of Nazi Germany studied America’s race laws and copied some of them to use in their own project to eliminate people they thought were not worthy of being alive.

As an ordained minister, I struggle with it all, wondering why God has not stopped American “Christian” radicalism, but it seems that one has to want to change in the same way that an addict has to want to be rid of an addiction.

America is addicted to racial hatred, and for that reason, a lament for the ideals that everyone has spouted over the generations needs to be written.

America has not yet, and seemingly never will – become the country we have romanticized it to be.

Rev. Dr. Susan K. Smith is the founder and director of Crazy Faith Ministries.