Voter suppression must be stopped

By ARTHUR BLAUSTEIN

In Congress and state legislatures across the country, Republicans are attempting to get voter suppression laws passed.

This is unfair as throughout our history we have always moved forward to make our elections and society more inclusive, not exclusive.

The justification for the Republicans passing voter suppression legislation on the state level are based on two lies being perpetrated by Donald Trump and Fox News. They are: that Trump won the election and that there was massive fraud. Both are blatantly false and have no substantiation.

This is unconstitutional as it is discriminatory…What’s next: suppressing the vote by targeting the working class, gays, Catholics, people who do not own homes, those who listen to NPR?

It is un-American as people all over the world have envied and respected America as the beacon of democracy and as a model nation. And in the past, we have fought wars overseas and have intervened in other countries to promote democracy.

On Jan. 6, an angry and armed mob, incited by Donald Trump, and Senators Josh Hawley and Ted Cruz attacked the Capitol, beat and killed police officers and were intent on assassinating the vice president and the speaker of the House. They wanted, illegally and by mob rule, to prevent the certification of a free and fair election held on a level playing field for the presidency. Fortunately, they failed.

Now, Republicans are trying to pass laws to make elections unfree, unfair and on an unleveled playing field. You know, I know and anyone over the age of 12 knows that Republicans are targeting Blacks, Latinos and the poor because they tend to vote Democratic. And they know that it has nothing to do with election fraud or irregularities.

Instead, it is plain, simple and obvious that it has everything to do with the fact that it is becoming more difficult for them to win elections … period. Perhaps, if they would look inward, instead of scheming and lying about what they are attempting, they might find that if they put forth more humane and just policies they might do better. Now there’s a novel concept for a Party that has been playing the “race card” and exploiting division for 50 years.

Finally, we are a multi-ethnic, multicultural society, living under the rule of law; and no self-appointed particular group (funded dark money) should be allowed to pass laws giving themselves special superior privileges over all other groups.

People must put pressure on their House members and Senators to support new federal legislation – the John Lewis Voting Rights Act that has been introduced in both Houses.

What the Republicans are trying to do is unconstitutional, undemocratic, unfair and un-American.

They must be stopped!

Arthur Blaustein is a recently retired professor at the University of California, Berkeley, where he taught community development, public policy and politics. He is also an Army veteran and a member of the Willard Straight American Legion Post. He has authored several books and publications, including, Difference: The Ultimate Volunteer Handbook and Democracy is Not a Spectator